Environment

Mostly clear overnight; seasonably warm this week

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Mostly clear overnight
  • Seasonably warm this week
  • Next best chance for rain Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Evening showers fade, revealing mostly clear skies and lows in the low 60s.

Wednesday Evening Weather

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortably warm for Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortably warm again on Friday. Highs in the middle 80s. A stray shower may work its way into western parts of the Miami Valley by Friday evening.

Wednesday Evening Weather

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and getting hot on Saturday with highs back into the upper 80s. You’ll notice the humidity climbing throughout the day.

SUNDAY: Hot and rising humidity on Sunday with partly cloudy skies, and the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm for Monday with highs in the middle 80s. Showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot for Tuesday. Highs in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, hot, and humid with highs near 90.

