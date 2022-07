Don’t you think that if you heard, or read, statements from controlling government agencies that said you were threatened by a health hazard if the threatening condition was allowed to continue unabated, and the same controlling government agencies, at the same time, were also dictating, and mandating, actions that did exactly that, that you might find yourself a little puzzled, as well as concerned for your and your loved ones wellbeing? I think most rational thinking would describe such actions as cognitive dissonance, i.e. “mental discomfort that results from holding two conflicting beliefs, values, or attitudes”.

