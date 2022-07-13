ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

Darleen Johnson

Hanford Sentinel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 30, the world lost a powerhouse of generosity, intelligence, and positive spirit: Darleen Deanne Hayball Johnson passed away peacefully in her Hanford home surrounded by the love of family and friends. Darleen was born in Detroit, MI. Her parents, George Duffield (Duffy) Hayball, and Doreen June Hayball...

hanfordsentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hanford Sentinel

Kathleen Ann Perry

“The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still.” Exodus 14:14. Kathleen Ann Perry was born on December 16, 1949 in Fresno, California to Elmer and Joyce (Leatherman) Davis. Her younger brother James (Jimmy) Davis joined the family in 1952 and soon became her childhood companion. She loved him dearly. Family was important to the Davis's and Kathy often shared sweet memories of time spent with her grandparents, aunts and uncles, and cousins on both sides. The Davis family eventually settled in Kingsburg, California when Kathy was in 6th grade. She quickly made friends with girls in town. Many of the family's friends came from their church, St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Selma and through Elmer's career at P G & E.
KINGSBURG, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Walter N. Miller

Walter N. Miller passed away peacefully on June 28, 2022 at his home in Crescent City, California, at the age of 79. He was surrounded by his wife and friends from church while they prayed the rosary as he left this earthly life. He was born on July 16th, 1942...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Lemoore area beef plant approved | John Lindt

The Kings County Planning Commission this week unanimously approved a plan to build a beef harvesting plant on the outskirts of Lemoore along Highway 4. There was no opposition. Proposed by Sandridge Partners, approval of the project will enable the company to apply for funding offered by the federal government...
LEMOORE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

HMTC This Week: Free show, popcorn this weekend

We are excited for our film premiere at 7 p.m. Saturday. Our cast is coming in from Michigan, Oregon and Southern California to be a part of the red-carpet event. They will be dressed in their finest to walk the red carpet. Even the puppets that were part of the film will walk the red carpet (or be carried).
HANFORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Isla Vista, CA
City
Hanford, CA
Hanford, CA
Obituaries
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Obituaries
Hanford Sentinel

CSU trustees vote to remove Madden name from Fresno State library

At its Wednesday meeting, the California State University board of trustees voted to remove Dr. Henry Madden’s name from the library at Fresno State, following revelations last fall that Madden held deeply anti-Semitic views and Nazi sympathies. Madden was University librarian from 1949 to 1979. The CSU board voted...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Fresno Chaffee Zoo welcomes baby lemur

One of Fresno Chaffee Zoo’s red ruffed lemurs has given birth to a male lemur, zoo officials announced recently. Unlike other lemur species, red ruffed infants don’t cling to their mother. Instead, the mother makes a nest where her baby safely resides until they’re big enough to move around on their own.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Puppet show with a flair to hold world premier Saturday at HMTC

The Hanford Multicultural Theater Company will roll out the red carpet — literally — for the premier of its newest show. The film, “Pedro the Puppeteer,” will have its world premiere at 7 p.m. Saturday at Old Church Theater. “I’m hoping the show will give something...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford Fire Department replaces the floors at two stations

The Hanford Fire Department has replaced the flooring in stations 1 and 2 to allow stepped-up sanitation after COVID-19, and reduce risk of tracking fire-related carcinogens into the stations. "During COVID-19 we realized that there was a serious issue with keeping a truly clean station," said Fire Chief Steve Pendergrass....
HANFORD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Stump
Person
Dean Johnson
Person
George Duffield
Hanford Sentinel

Dumpster fire prompts evacuations at Hanford mall

A dumpster fire behind Hanford Towne Center shopping mall prompted evacuations of nearby buildings Thursday until the fire was contained. The fire was one of three structure fires over the last three weeks that have kept firefighters busy. Five fire engines and three police units responded to the fire Thursday,...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford ER sees increase in COVID, flu cases

Adventist Health Hospital has seen an uptick in influenza and COVID-19 cases in the emergency department, as summertime brings people together. "In the last two months there has been an increase of about 30% in patient volume with cases of influenza and COVID-19," said Magan Storm, a doctor at the hospital since 2019. "Summer heat has also increased cases of heat stroke and severe sun burns."
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hirschkorn earns CSL MVP Honors

After winning the Central Sequoia League championship in 2022, the Kingsburg Vikings baseball team swept the top awards when All-CSL teams were announced. Vikings’ Houston Hirschkorn earned MVP honors in helping lead the Vikings to a 24-6-1 overall record and a 10-2 record in the CSL. Hirschkorn led the Vikings with 36 RBIs, while batting .459 and having 16 doubles on the season. He also led the team in hits and was second on the team in runs scored.
KINGSBURG, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy