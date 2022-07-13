Darleen Johnson

“The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still.” Exodus 14:14. Kathleen Ann Perry was born on December 16, 1949 in Fresno, California to Elmer and Joyce (Leatherman) Davis. Her younger brother James (Jimmy) Davis joined the family in 1952 and soon became her childhood companion. She loved him dearly. Family was important to the Davis's and Kathy often shared sweet memories of time spent with her grandparents, aunts and uncles, and cousins on both sides. The Davis family eventually settled in Kingsburg, California when Kathy was in 6th grade. She quickly made friends with girls in town. Many of the family's friends came from their church, St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Selma and through Elmer's career at P G & E.

