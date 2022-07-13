ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Elon Musk says 'lmaoo' after Trump claims he could have made billionaire 'beg on his knees'

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2usx34_0gdogDON00

Elon Musk has hit back at Donald Trump after the former President claimed he could get him to “drop to his knees” and “beg” for his help.

Trump targeted the Tesla CEO on Truth Social as the feud between the pair stepped up.

Earlier this week, Musk said it was time for Trump to “hang up his hat & sail into the sunset” in a Twitter post. Trump then hit back at Musk by calling him a “bulls*** artist” and claimed the billionaire told him he’d voted for him twice in the past.

Taking to his social media platform, Trump wrote: “When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he’d be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, “drop to your knees and beg”, and he would have done it.”

In response, Musk simply wrote: “Lmaooo.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Trump also mocked Musk over his legal battle with Twitter following the breakdown of his deal to buy the company.

“Now Elon should focus on getting himself out of the Twitter mess because he could owe $44 billion for something that’s perhaps worthless. Also, lots of competition for electric cars!” he wrote.

“P.S. Why was Elon allowed to break the $15 million stock purchase barrier on Twitter without any reporting? That is a very serious breach! Have fun Elon and @jack, go to it!”

The pair have been squabbling since Musk hit out at Trump on Twitter.

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset. Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency,” Musk wrote.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Donald Trump
CNN

This is what doomed Elon Musk's Twitter deal

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — When Elon Musk announced his intention to buy...
BUSINESS
Newsweek

Ivana Trump's Cause of Death Revealed as Friend Confirms Declining Health

Ivana Trump's cause of death has been confirmed as her close friend revealed details about her declining health on Friday. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner found that Trump, the 73-year-old ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of three of his children, died due to "blunt impact injuries of torso" sustained during an accidental fall at her Manhattan home on Thursday, according to a statement obtained by Newsweek. Emergency workers found Ivana Trump dead at her home at around 12:40 p.m. Thursday following a report of cardiac arrest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SlashGear

The Reason Elon Musk Is Facing A $258 Billion Lawsuit

Elon Musk is currently being sued for more than he is worth after being accused of running a "pyramid scheme." A lawsuit claiming damages of $258 billion was filed against the world's richest man in Manhattan on June 16. Musk's current net worth, according to Forbes' "real-time billionaires" list, is $212.5 billion.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driverless Cars#Electric Cars#Vehicles#Truth Social#The White House#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS LA

Elon Musk says he's pulling out of $44 billion Twitter deal

Elon Musk says he's withdrawing from his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, throwing the social media company's immediate future into doubt. In a securities filing Friday, Musk accused Twitter of lying about the number of bots and spam accounts on the platform, as well as failing to provide material he asked for. That includes detailed data on the number of bot and spam accounts on Twitter, the company's methodology for calculating user numbers and backup materials detailing its financial valuation.
BUSINESS
Axios

Trump and Musk's war of words heats up

Former President Trump doubled down in his public denouncement of Elon Musk on Tuesday after the billionaire criticized him on Twitter. Driving the news: "I don't hate the man, but it's time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset," Musk tweeted in response to a report on the former president calling him "another bullsh--t artist" at a rally in Alaska. "Dems should also call off the attack — don't make it so that Trump's only way to survive is to regain the Presidency."
POTUS
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is 'legally wrong' in backing out of $44 billion Twitter takeover and if he is forced to buy the company it will 'die slowly and painfully' as CNBC host says he 'may face JAIL' if he refuses

Elon Musk is 'legally wrong' in backing out of $44 billion Twitter takeover and analysts say if he is forced to buy the company it will 'die slowly and painfully' as a CNBC host claims the billionaire 'may face jail time' if he refuses. CNBC's David Faber made the claim...
BUSINESS
motor1.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues to openly mock Twitter amid lawsuit

The whole Elon Musk and Twitter situation has been nothing short of a mess. Nonetheless, the vocal Tesla and SpaceX CEO has been mocking the company on its own platform since the beginning. Now, he's resorted to making silly memes to draw even more negative attention to the social media company.
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Elon Musk officially tries to abandon Twitter deal

Elon Musk has done the thinkable: He’s announced his intent to back out of his deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion. Musk had been (very publicly) expressing doubts about buying Twitter since just weeks after he signed on the dotted line in April, The Verge notes. But Musk made it official yesterday, filing a statement with the SEC claiming that Twitter is in “material breach” of its contract with him, and therefore he’s seeking to terminate the deal.
BUSINESS
Indy100

Indy100

181K+
Followers
14K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy