Heat Advisory issued for Custer, Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 15:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Carbon; Stillwater; Yellowstone The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Stillwater County in south central Montana North central Carbon County in south central Montana Southwestern Yellowstone County in south central Montana * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 340 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 15 miles northwest of Columbus to near Joliet, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. At 335 PM, 69 mph wind was reported 2 miles east southeast of Columbus. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Billings, Columbus, Laurel, Lockwood, Billings Heights, Billings West End, Broadview, Reed Point, Halfbreed Lake Wildlife, Hailstone Wildlife Refuge, Molt, Silesia, Acton, Park City, Rapelje and Comanche. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

CARBON COUNTY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO