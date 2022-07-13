ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Horn County, MT

Heat Advisory issued for Custer, Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-13 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dawson, Prairie, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 21:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dawson; Prairie; Wibaux THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WIBAUX...EAST CENTRAL PRAIRIE AND SOUTHEASTERN DAWSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dawson, Prairie, Wibaux by NWS

DAWSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carbon, Stillwater, Yellowstone by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 15:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Carbon; Stillwater; Yellowstone The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Stillwater County in south central Montana North central Carbon County in south central Montana Southwestern Yellowstone County in south central Montana * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 340 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 15 miles northwest of Columbus to near Joliet, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. At 335 PM, 69 mph wind was reported 2 miles east southeast of Columbus. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Billings, Columbus, Laurel, Lockwood, Billings Heights, Billings West End, Broadview, Reed Point, Halfbreed Lake Wildlife, Hailstone Wildlife Refuge, Molt, Silesia, Acton, Park City, Rapelje and Comanche. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Blaine, Broadwater, Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 14:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blaine; Broadwater; Cascade; Chouteau; Fergus; Gallatin; Golden Valley; Hill; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Madison; Meagher; Park; Sweet Grass; Wheatland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 467 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLAINE BROADWATER CASCADE CHOUTEAU FERGUS GALLATIN GOLDEN VALLEY HILL JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN MADISON MEAGHER PARK SWEET GRASS WHEATLAND
BLAINE COUNTY, MT

