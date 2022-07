Due to recent moisture, cooler temperatures and a reduction in fire activity the Prescott Fire Department and Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority are lifting the current fire restrictions for the residents in our communities. This is in conjunction with the Prescott National Forest and other area fire agencies. We may still see days with high winds or elevated fire dangers which may cause no burning for a particular day. We still ask everyone to be extremely careful with fire and please use the ashtrays in your vehicles. Please visit our websites at www.cazfire.org or http://www.prescott-az.gov/services/fire/ for further information.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO