Everyone has a theory about how to pick the most juicy watermelon. You've heard all the tricks from knocking on watermelons to looking for special marks on the fruit. For many picking out a watermelon at the store can be frustrating if you're wrong when you get home. You are then either forced to eat or throw away the mush or bring it back to the store.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO