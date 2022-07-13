ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Review: Music Guild's Cinderella

By WVIK, Quad Cities NPR
 2 days ago

Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo. No, Music Guild’s current production is not the Disney version, but it IS a quaint and updated retelling of Grimm’s fairy tale, Cinderella, and is worthy of a Hallmark movie. In an era of caustic politics, mass shootings, and assaults on our capital, Rogers’ and Hammerstein’s...

Related
Calliope Duel

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Mississippi River steamboats normally got along with one another tolerably well. Competition seldom ended in deaths, steamboat men generally being more imaginative than fearsome. Take the duel between rival showboats, the "American" and the "Wonderland" not far from St. Louis in 1915. Fortunately...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Bozo

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. April 1942 may have been the only time, in Rock Island, at least, where the obituary came first, followed by a wake, and then a death. Bozo was a stray mongrel who appeared in downtown Rock Island one day in the mid-30s. He was arrested on a vagrancy count and sent to jail for not having a city dog tag. A compassionate officer bailed him out. From then on, Bozo turned into a model citizen. He crossed streets only at corners when the light was green. He took up residence at the Senator Grill. He loved parades and rides on the Rock Island Ferry, and hated cats. He bummed candy bars from passersby but was careful to balance his diet by regular visits to the butcher shop.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Saving The Turtles Starts in Her Hometown

Nicolina Pappas from Rock Island proposed two ordinances at its study session earlier this week. “At the council study session I covered proposing two ordinances. One to ban plastic straws, and one to put a 7 cent tax on all check out bags.” announced Pappas. Three years ago, she...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Another Rejuvenation Foundation

Rejuvenate Housing's Treasurer, and the former mayor of Davenport, Ed Winborn, says the organization wants to create better housing opportunities in central Davenport. "The purpose is to identify and acquire properties in the central portion of Davenport that have either been condemned or need renovation, fix them up, and then find a family to purchase them."
DAVENPORT, IA
Habitat Breaks Ground for #127

It will be the future home of Nancy Trice, a life-long resident of Rock Island, and the 27th home built in the city. And it's made possible by the John Deere Foundation, Russell Construction, Quad City Bank and Trust, and Bank of America. Habitat has one new home under construction...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Update for Residents on Moline's Search for Broadband Provider

Wednesday night, Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will hold a public meeting to give an update on the project, and ask for comments. In May, a consultant helped the city consider five proposals, and pick two finalists, MetroNet and Windstream. But since then Windstream has pulled out, and the mayor says the council and consultant are now talking about what to do next.
MOLINE, IL
Nuclear Preparedness Exercise Held Biannually

The exercise, held every other year, evaluated local organizations including first responders. Rock Island County's EMA coordinator is Lieutenant Matt DeSmyter. "They had set objectives and Rock Island met those objectives, and had no noted significant deficiencies." State and federal emergency management agencies held a meeting on Friday regarding the...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL

