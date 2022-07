With just days left until All-Star Game festivities make their way to Dodger Stadium, a looming strike from the stadium's concession workers could be avoided as negotiations resumed on Wednesday. The strike, which could have been called "at any moment," was announced on Monday by Unite Here Local 11, the union representing more than 1,500 concession workers at the stadium. After the potential threat to the weekend full of fan-filled events, including the Futures Game, Home Run Derby and Midsummer Classic itself, the two sides are said to have resumed negotiation ahead of Saturday's starting point."UNITE HERE Local 11 and Compass/Levy at...

