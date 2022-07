According to data shared by the founder of Week in Eth news, Evan Van Ness, Ethereum's Merge is scheduled for September 19 alongside a variety of testnet launches. Previously, the same account assumed that Ethereum would switch to the new update at the end of September. It included an important disclaimer that the update might be delivered with a slight delay or ‌faster than expected, considering the decentralized nature of the updates on the network.

COMPUTERS ・ 22 HOURS AGO