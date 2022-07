Before Western legend John Wayne passed away, he had his heart set on making one last film. But unfortunately, his dream never made it to the big screen. In 1978, one year before his death, Wayne’s health was steadily deteriorating from years of battling cancer. The disease began in his stomach 15 years prior and eventually spread to his lungs. But after subsequently having a lung removed, his body was unable to fight, and he spent the last year of his life too frail to film.

