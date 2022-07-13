ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage, MN

Osage baseball stunned 11-10 in 2A-3 Championship

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) -- The Green Devils of Osage high school were on the cusp of making the baseball state tournament with the Dike-New Hampton Wolverines standing in their way. With Mason City as the battleground,...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thief River Falls Times

Dr. Eric Thorsgard, 64

– Eric Thorsgard was born on July 8, 1958 to Ernest and Ina (Sundquist) Thorsgard in Northwood, ND. His family moved to Thief River Falls, when he was one year old where his father was a family doctor to the community. Eric’s childhood home was positioned on the banks of the Thief River Falls, nurturing his love for water, adventure and camping from a very young age. Eric would describe his upbringing as practically perfect and expressed his deep gratitude for the town of Thief River and the childhood it awarded him.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
AG Week

Ryan Thorpe remembered as leader in ethanol industry, giving person

FARGO, N.D. — Ryan Thorpe, who led North Dakota’s largest ethanol plant and was respected in the bio-fuel industry, was remembered as a hard-working, giving and fun-loving person. Thorpe, 47, of Fargo, died Thursday, July 7, at Pelican Lake in Otter Tail County, Minnesota. Thorpe was the chief...
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Body recovered from Lake Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a body was pulled from Lake Bemidji Wednesday afternoon.According to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, a Minnesota DNR biologist who was working on the lake found the body near Lake Boulevard, which is on the southwest side of the lake. When deputies responded, they located the body of a male individual and pulled the body from the lake. There were no obvious signs of trauma, the sheriff's office said. Deputies also found clothing and personal items on the shore near where the body was located. The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and identification.-For anyone who may be struggling right now, please know help is available.You can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week.Text 741-741 or call 1-800-273-8255.
BEMIDJI, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Osage, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Education
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Several people hurt in four-vehicle crash on I-94

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several people were injured after a four-vehicle crash on westbound I-94 just after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday. Seven people were involved in the crash, including two SUVs, a car and a semi. It happened on the interstate east of Moorhead. 28-year-old Duane Cronquist of...
MOORHEAD, MN
Bring Me The News

21-year-old visiting Minnesota severely injured in crash that killed her grandmother

A fundraiser has been launched to help a 21-year-old woman who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash that killed her grandmother this past weekend. Tyler Haller, from Phoenix, Arizona, was visiting her family in Minnesota when the crash happened Saturday morning in Pequot Lakes. She was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth after she suffered multiple fractures in her pelvis and ankle, according to the Go Fund Me set up by a family friend.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: fire put out at business in Vergas, MN

VERGAS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The fire has been put out, Valley News Live’s reporter on seen says damage was minimal. Firefighters from several departments were dispatched to a fire at a business in Vergas, Minnesota. The fire was reported at Paul’s Insulation on the afternoon of Friday,...
VERGAS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Abc#Rbi#The Green Devils#State
willmarradio.com

Eagle Bend woman killed in head-on crash near Little Falls

(Little Falls MN-) A 79-year-old woman from Eagle Bend is dead after a traffic crash in Morrison County during the noon hour Tuesday. The state patrol says the woman was traveling eastbound on Highway 27, about five miles west of Little Falls, when a westbound Jeep crossed the centerline and struck her car head-on. Her name has not yet been released. The driver of the Jeep, 33-year-old Logan Klooster of Ankeny Iowa was taken to the Little Falls Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
WJON

Woman Killed in Head On Crash in Morrison County

LITTLE FALLS -- A woman was killed in a head on crash west of Little Falls in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 27 just after noon on Tuesday. A seventy-nine-year-old woman from Eagle Bend died in the crash. She has been identified as...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person injured in a crash near Fergus Falls

(Fergus Falls, MN)--One person has reportedly been injured in a crash in Otter Tail County. The crash took place Wednesday morning on I-94 and the Highway 59 Ramp southeast of Fergus Falls. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevy Cruze, driven by Megan Stangler, 22, of Barrett, was traveling...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
knsiradio.com

Sheriff Asking For Tips After Motorcycle Goes Missing

(KNSI) – Deputies in Morrison County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing motorcycle. According to a crime alert, the 2011 Harley Davidson Street Glide motorcycle was taken sometime between Saturday and Tuesday evening from a place near Shamineau Lake near Motley. The motorcycle is red...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Serious injuries after a crash in Otter Tail County

(Otter Tail County, MN) -- A Barrett, Minnesota woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crash in Otter Tail County Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says Megan Stangler was headed northbound on Highway 59 near I-94 in Buse Township around 8 a.m. when she left the roadway and crashed. The 22-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fergus Falls Police search for hit and run suspect

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fergus Falls Police are searching for the suspect of a hit and run. Police posted pictures on their Facebook page of a man who was driving a white-colored passenger car during the incident on June 24th. They say the vehicle will likely have some front-end damage.
FERGUS FALLS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy