Aerospace & Defense

The First Drop of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Retail Collection Receives Release Date

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a first look, we now have a release date for the first drop of the. Air Force 1 retail collection. Drop 1 of the highly-anticipated collaboration designed by Virgil Abloh is expected to feature nine colorways, with 12 more colorways set to arrive to...

hypebeast.com

hypebeast.com

The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is Coming in "Pine Green"

Joining the “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black” releases back in June, Off-White™ and. are set to deliver another Nike Air Force 1 Mid release. The upcoming “Pine Green” colorway for the collaboration centers around a two-tone “Pine Green/White” color scheme. The Off-White™ x...
Hypebae

19 Sneakers Releasing This Week

This week’s sneaker release calendar is packed with collaborations, rereleases and collectible silhouettes. The YEEZY 350 drops in “Bone” and “Onyx” followed by UNION LOS ANGELES‘ Nike Cortez. Fans of forward-thinking footwear, be sure to check out the Nike ISPA Link in “Black” and “Barley” colorways as well as the Free Crater Trail Moc Mule.
GQMagazine

Supreme and Nike Are Bringing Shox Back

Supreme and Nike have been collaborating for 20 years. Among their greatest hits: camouflage takes on the streamlined Air Max 96 silhouette; a pair of SB Dunk Low Pros with the elephant print originally used across the Air Jordan III; star-spangled Dunk Highs; and an in-your-face baroque Foamposite. That's not to mention plenty of apparel to match.
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Jordan Max Aura 4 “Black Cat”

With newly designed lifestyle models like the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low and Jordan TWO TREY, it’s clear that Jordan Brand is still dipping into retro pot to inform modern footwear products. With its combination of Air Max technology and the Tinker era, the Jordan Max Aura line’s been going strong for three installments already, with a fourth on the way.
inputmag.com

The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
Footwear News

MCM x Crocs Debuts with Classic Clogs Topped with Studs, Chains and Mini Belt Bags

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Crocs is stepping back into fashion — this time, through a new collaboration with MCM. The German fashion brand has partnered with the comfy footwear giant for MCM x Crocs, a two-piece capsule collection in both men’s and women’s sizes. Both styles revamp MCM’s own signatures — including its staple monogrammed leather, studs and winged logos — to bring the relaxed foam clogs an edgy streetwear twist. The first style, deemed the Belt Bag Clog,...
hypebeast.com

Detailed Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Twist 2.0"

Jordan Brand has a tendency to bring back the general feel of past colorways to modernized makeups by executing minor design elements. And that’s certainly the case for the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG “Twist 2.0” which is arriving in the coming months as a follow-up to the first Air Jordan 1 High OG “Twist” iteration that was released back in 2019.
Vogue Magazine

Why Puddle Pants Are the Perfect Antidote to Skinny Jeans

Puddle pants make up for what they lack in practicality with stylish insouciance. These slouchy slacks are distinguished by their long, pooling length that creates the silhouette of a puddle around the foot and ankle. Though they’re the kind of trend that might make a seamstress shudder, this devil-may-care approach to dragging your hemline along the ground accomplishes a distinct type of effortlessness, particularly when worn with chunky flats, sneakers, or sandals à la Zoe Kravitz and Bella Hadid.
sneakernews.com

Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Emerges In “University Gold” Morning After New Album

Whether or not you’re a fan of his recent Black Coffee-assisted album, there’s no denying Aubrey “Drake” Graham commanded a large chunk of attention on the internet last night with the announcement and release of his seventh studio album, “Honestly, Nevermind.” The Canadian megsastar is ostensibly trying to do the same in the realm of sneakers, as official images of his NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in a “Black/University Gold” has surfaced.
sneakernews.com

Hulk-Friendly Colors Take Over The Latest Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus

As the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus continues being promoted by the brand, the partly-recycled sneaker is experimenting with different color palettes. Recently, the updated Air Max proposition appeared in a mix of greens, purples and grey, creating an ensemble worthy of a “Hulk” moniker. Mesh base layers opt for the blandest makeup of the pair, with mixed-materials overlays at the toe, profiles and heel deviating in a series of green hues. Underfoot, the Nike Crater Foam midsole also indulges in an understated off-white tone, allowing for the visible Airbags nearby to steal the spotlight with their eye-catching flair. Lastly, the modified Air Max Plus features a predominantly grey Nike Grind outsole solution underfoot, allowing for the upper’s Hulk-reminiscent arrangement to revel in the spotlight, while also inching closer to saving the planet.
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
whowhatwear

7 Major Shoe Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Taking a closer look at the fall/winter 2022 collections that debuted earlier this year, there are some key shoe trends to have on your radar for the upcoming season. While there are so many major trends worth noting for the season—ranging from floor-sweeping hemlines to the "new" new bomber jackets—I'm here to narrow in on the coolest fall shoe trends for 2022.
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red”

Sometimes the subtlest of changes can make the most drastic of differences. This upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” is an example of these impactful modifications, because the simple addition of Fire Red has given a quick facelift to the Air Jordan 9. Grey is not a stranger...
Complex

Like Father, Like Daughter: How North West Ended Up in a Pastelle Varsity Jacket

At just 9 years old, North West has already seemed to acquire her father’s love for fashion and fly fits. On July 5, North was spotted beside her mother Kim Kardashian in the streets of Paris wearing an outfit her father would surely approve of. Her black Balenciaga platform Crocs with silver plating and gradient Louis Vuitton 1.1 Millionaire sunglasses made for great accessories that also nodded to some of Ye’s various style eras. But the piece that had everyone talking was her jacket, the infamous Pastelle varsity jacket from Ye’s defunct clothing line.
hypebeast.com

Here Is an On-Feet Look at the Air Jordan 3 Winterized "Archaeo Brown"

The Jordan Brand has revealed yet another iteration to one of its classics. Though the summer, the sneakers giant is already gearing up for a winter model with the Air Jordan 3 Winterized “Archaeo Brown.”. The shoe arrives dressed in a color scheme that comprises archaeo brown, drak smoke...
Robb Report

A Harry Winston Necklace With a Giant 38-Carat Diamond Could Be Yours for $7.5 Million

If you’re in search of a giant Golconda diamond, one just went up for sale. And it happens to be attached to a spectacular piece of high jewelry. Designed by Jacques Timey for Harry Winston, the rare necklace in question was once owned by Greek businesswoman and late heiress Christina Onassis. It was a gift from her father Aristotle Onassis, husband to former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who Winston also made jewelry for. Provenance aside, the necklace features one incredible rock.
Hypebae

Parade Introduces Gender Expansive Underwear Range, "New:Cotton"

Gen Z-favorite label Parade is making underwear more accessible and inclusive with the launch of “New:Cotton,” a line of basics that are gender-expansive. The collection, co-designed with the Parade community for over 12 months, is comprised of 10 essential styles. The Boxer, Boxer Brief, Trunk and Playsuit are created to celebrate individuality and to fit anyone, while being made from fabrics responsibly sourced from trees and upcycled cotton. Bras and briefs arrive in color options ranging from bright orange to lilac purple, while boxer shorts are offered in black, gray, green, blue and more. The collection also features cropped tank tops and bodysuits that double as casual wear when styled with jeans or a shirt.
