TROY, N.Y. (AP) — Kumar Rocker is ready for a second go-round in the MLB draft. A year after he was the lone first-round pick to not sign with a team, the hard-throwing right-hander and former Vanderbilt star is fresh from a brief professional tune-up that has him on track to be selected again as early as the first round when the draft begins on Sunday in Los Angeles. Rocker was drafted No. 10 overall last year by the New York Mets. But the sides failed to reach an agreement by the August deadline because the Mets had concerns over the health of his right arm. Rocker’s agent, Scott Boras, confirmed that 10 months ago Rocker had “non-pitching-related minor surgery” on his right arm.

MLB ・ 21 MINUTES AGO