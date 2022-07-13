QUESTION OF THE DAY: Has Elon Musk dealt fairly with Twitter?

Justin Pacheco / USAFv / Twitter

Twitter sued Elon Musk on Tuesday after Musk said his $44 billion bid to buy the social media platform was off the table.

Musk, known best for Tesla and SpaceX, inked the deal with Twitter this year but has accused the company of not handing over crucial information. Meanwhile, Twitter and some observers claim Musk is just trying to find a way out of the deal.

