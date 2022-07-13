ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Has Elon Musk dealt fairly with Twitter?

By ABC 17 News Team
 2 days ago
Twitter sued Elon Musk on Tuesday after Musk said his $44 billion bid to buy the social media platform was off the table.

Musk, known best for Tesla and SpaceX, inked the deal with Twitter this year but has accused the company of not handing over crucial information. Meanwhile, Twitter and some observers claim Musk is just trying to find a way out of the deal.

Do you think Musk has dealt fairly with Twitter? Vote in the poll below.

CNN

This is what doomed Elon Musk's Twitter deal

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — When Elon Musk announced his intention to buy...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is Furious

His detractors will see a lack of fair play, while his fans will give him reason. Before getting to the reason for his anger, it should be noted that for more than a decade, from 2003 to almost 2013, the billionaire and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report pushed hard for the adoption of electric vehicles despite mockery from rivals and skepticism from financial markets and consumers.
SlashGear

The Reason Elon Musk Is Facing A $258 Billion Lawsuit

Elon Musk is currently being sued for more than he is worth after being accused of running a "pyramid scheme." A lawsuit claiming damages of $258 billion was filed against the world's richest man in Manhattan on June 16. Musk's current net worth, according to Forbes' "real-time billionaires" list, is $212.5 billion.
CNET

Elon Musk Probed by SEC on Twitter Acquisition Tweet

The US Securities and Exchange Commission asked Elon Musk to clarify a tweet regarding his since-abandoned plan to acquire Twitter for $44 billion. The tweet in question is from May 17 and said the acquisition couldn't go ahead until the number of spam and fake accounts on the social media platform was disclosed.
NewsBreak
Cheddar News

Elon Musk Teases 'Robovan’ on Twitter

Elon Musk is at it again, this time teasing a so-called "robovan" as a potential addition to Tesla’s electric vehicle lineup. It's worth noting though that Musk is notorious for announcing new vehicles on Twitter that never see the light of day. The Cybertruck and EV semi-truck, both of which got a social media debut from Musk, remain in the development stage.
Motley Fool

Elon Musk Doesn't Want to Buy Twitter Anymore, and Neither Should You

Elon Musk has withdrawn his $44 billion offer for Twitter. Twitter’s decision to sue Musk -- instead of taking the $1 billion termination fee -- raises red flags regarding its future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
cryptobriefing.com

Elon Musk Sued for $258B for Promoting Dogecoin

An American citizen by the name of Keith Johnson is seeking $258 billion in damages from Elon Musk for promoting Dogecoin. Johnson claims Musk, Tesla and SpaceX were part of a “Crypto Pyramid Scheme” and were partaking in illegal racketeering. Dogecoin is currently 92% down from its all...
Axios

Trump and Musk's war of words heats up

Former President Trump doubled down in his public denouncement of Elon Musk on Tuesday after the billionaire criticized him on Twitter. Driving the news: "I don't hate the man, but it's time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset," Musk tweeted in response to a report on the former president calling him "another bullsh--t artist" at a rally in Alaska. "Dems should also call off the attack — don't make it so that Trump's only way to survive is to regain the Presidency."
US News and World Report

Twitter Sues Elon Musk to Hold Him to $44 Billion Deal

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - Twitter Inc sued Elon Musk on Tuesday for violating his $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform and asked a Delaware court to order the world's richest person to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share. "Musk apparently believes that he...
