While the crypto market had succumbed to the winter, there are some digital assets that have refused to be dragged down with it. These cryptocurrencies putting up a harder fight than even their larger counterparts have been able to keep their heads above water. Two weeks into the new month and most assets in the space are already in the red. However, the Mid Cap cryptocurrencies have barreled in the opposite direction.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO