'The right thing to do': New Bedford poised to submit COVID death benefits petition

By Frank Mulligan, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 2 days ago
NEW BEDFORD – Mayor Jon Mitchell and city councilors are poised to forward a home rule petition to the state Legislature that would provide accidental death benefits where city employees died from COVID.

City Solicitor Eric Jaikes said it would apply if COVID was listed as the cause of death on the death certificate and the death occurred in the course of employment from March 2020 until May of 2022.

It’s believed two deceased city employees would qualify under those guidelines, entitling their families to the added benefits.

The petition wouldn’t apply if a city employee had been working remotely or from home at the time of his or her COVID death.

A motion to recommend the administration forward the home rule petition to the Legislature for enactment goes before the full City Council July 21.

The mayor and council have to agree to get the petition before the Legislature.

Funeral assistance:Federal funeral benefits for COVID-19 victims available, but not many take advantage

Councilors initially proposed the petition last summer but Mitchell vetoed it in September over a few objections, including that it lacked language regarding the deceased’s vaccination status.

In a letter to the board last September, Mitchell stated, “As I am certain that the council would agree, it would be inappropriate to extend accidental death benefits where the employee refused to take a vaccine that had been found to be nearly 100% effective in preventing death, unless the employee had a valid medical or religious reason not to take it.”

However, he firmly believed in providing the added benefits to family members of a vaccinated employee who died as a result of contracting COVID in the workplace, he added.

“It’s the right thing to do, both to ensure their family is cared for and to honor their service,” he stated.

His opinion is rooted in family experience, he added.

“In the last pandemic, my great-grandfather, John Kinney, was a 31-year-old New Bedford patrolman, who contracted the Spanish Flu while assisting in the removal of the bodies of victims from their homes.”

Mitchell added, “Though his death days later would fairly be characterized today as having occurred ‘in the line of duty,’ no family benefits were available back then, a reality which led to my grandfather being placed in the orphanage at the former St. Mary’s Home. Thanks to social safety net laws enacted since then, the families of employees who die in the performance of their duties these days don’t have to go through a similar ordeal.”

'Disgusting':New Bedford city councilors denounce Mitchell's COVID death benefits veto

But while he supported the concept, he wanted his objections addressed.

Mitchell sent back an updated petition to the council last month after conferring with lead sponsor, Councilor Hugh Dunn. The reworked petition would basically require a deceased employee to have been vaccinated if vaccine was available for the benefit to apply.

The updated version also allows leeway to determine whether COVID was contracted through a connection to the workplace, and not from household spread or social gatherings.

Property transfers:Cottage in New Bedford's North End sells for more than $400,000

The council Committee on Ordinances June 22 unanimously approved sending the new version to the full council for approval. It will then be sent on to the state Legislature.

Councilor Linda Morad said she’d go along with the vote to send it to the full council on July 21, but would vote against it then if the vaccination requirement would disqualify the two city employees who died from COVID during that period.

Parking fine doubles:New Bedford parking meter fines went up. Will they keep people away from downtown?

“To me it’s wrong that government requires someone to be vaccinated in order to get a benefit that’s basically due them. If I find out that either one of those two employees was not fully vaccinated, my vote on the council floor will be no” to the home rule petition.

