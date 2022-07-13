100% Otero celebrates completion of first mural in Chaparral

100% Otero, a part of the 100% New Mexico initiative, announced the completion of a mural in Chaparral, New Mexico. The 100% Otero Murals Project uses public art displays to increase public awareness of the 100% New Mexico initiative and the need to address Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), trauma, and social adversity.

Artists began working on the Chaparral mural in early May and completed the project in late June.

Jazmin Saenz, the El Paso artist behind Xochihuitzilin, who grew up in Chaparral and has worked in public health in the Gadsden area for over 15 years, led the Chaparral mural project. Saenz solicited ideas and drawings from interested students at Chaparral middle and high schools, explaining the goals of 100% Otero and the reason for the mural.

Saenz said, "I received over 150 drawings from students as well as some written suggestions. Many things were included like local wildlife and scenery, flags and symbols." She gathered all the drawings and presented them to the Chaparral High School Art Club. The club members made a few suggestions and helped create an online survey to determine what the community of Chaparral would like to see included in the mural. Using the survey results, students assisted in the mural design process.

The artists included both the American and Mexican flags in the design. Chaparral's residents are 85% Hispanic, and many have migrated from Mexico. Chaparral is a border town in several respects. The Mexican border is only 35 miles from Chaparral, and the community sits on the border of two states, Texas and New Mexico. Saenz said, "On top of that, we are also divided into two counties, Otero and Doña Ana. Sometimes we are denied services because we do not live in the correct county, which is a barrier that affects the members of this community."

Saenz also noted, "We are New Mexicans, but secluded, separated from the rest of Doña Ana County by the Franklin Mountains and by distance since Alamogordo is more than an hour away."

The mural depicts the mountain ranges and landscapes associated with Chaparral and its neighbors. Saenz said, "The El Paso Star and Trans Mountain were included in the mural because although we are not part of El Paso, El Paso is a large part of us."

Chaparral High School student “Lizzy” designed the family silhouette that anchors the artwork's center.

The school mascots are pictured in the mural: the roadrunner represents Chaparral Elementary, Desert Trail Elementary School's mascot is the scorpion, Sunrise Elementary is the sun, and the newest elementary and the first school on the Otero County side of the community is Yucca Heights, represented by the coyote, the knight represents Chaparral Middle School, and Chaparral High School's mascot is the Lobo.

It is the hope of 100% Otero to have murals in every community in the county.

100% Otero is sponsored in part by the Anna Age Eight Institute, Con Alma Health Foundation, and area partners.