Rialto, CA

Rialto woman dies after being found shot in Carousel mall parking lot

By Travis Schlepp
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

Velma Jean Davis, 60, of Rialto shown in this undated photo provided by the San Bernardino Police Department

A woman from Rialto was pronounced dead early Monday after she was found in the parking lot of an abandoned mall in San Bernardino suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

San Bernardino police say 60-year-old Velma Jean Davis was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Carousel Mall around 3:55 a.m.

Paramedics treated Davis on scene, but she was later pronounced deceased.

The manner of death is believed to have been murder, police said.

San Bernardino police homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and ask anyone with information to come forward.

Those with information can contact Detective N. Alvarez at 909-388-4851 or Sergeant J. Plummer at 909-388-5613. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at wetip.com .

Comments / 13

Cristal Bailey
2d ago

Poor Lady Blessing be with her & family , Time to investigate why, is it just another random San Bernardino shooting, Their is a battle with city leaders about what to do with the Carosel Mall Property!! So much corruption and greed in the biggest county in the United States, Most proverty stricken in the IE. with Leaders just watching it Fall!!!!...

Rhonda Chatham
2d ago

it is a very sad situation that really needs attention. She was somebody's sister, mom, aunt, cousin, friend. She was loved..

