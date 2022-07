Approval of recommendations from the Comprehensive Transportation Plan for Columbus County is one of several items on the draft agenda for Monday’s commissioners’ meeting. The approval of recommendations, presented by Patrick Flanagan, regional planner with the Cape Fear Council of Governments, is included in the draft agenda sent out Thursday morning. The full agenda, which could include changes, is usually sent out Friday. Monday’s meeting, at 127 W. Webster St. in the third-floor commissioners’ chambers, starts with closed session at 5:45 p.m., followed by open session at 6:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO