TUCSON, ARIZONA — LGI Homes closed on another 214 lots in the north Marana submarket of Tucson. The property was located at the NWC of Barnett and Sandario Roads. The pre-platted lots were purchased for in bulk for $8,500,080 ($39,720 per lot). The stand-alone parcel was purchased from an entity managed by Susan Ong of Marana. The Ong Family are significant landowners in the north Marana area, dating back many decades. The family has been involved in a variety of real estate activity throughout Tucson over many years.

MARANA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO