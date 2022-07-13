ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Royals meet the Tigers with 2-1 series lead

9&10 News
 2 days ago
Detroit Tigers (37-51, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (34-53, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (6-7, 3.80 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (3-3, 4.39 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -123, Tigers +104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, leading the series 2-1.

Kansas City has an 18-27 record in home games and a 34-53 record overall. The Royals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .243.

Detroit has a 37-51 record overall and a 15-27 record in road games. The Tigers have gone 18-39 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Royals have a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 12 home runs while slugging .447. MJ Melendez is 8-for-33 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Javier Baez leads Detroit with nine home runs while slugging .383. Eric Haase is 9-for-24 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .276 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by six runs

Tigers: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Royals: Michael A. Taylor: day-to-day (shoulder), Daniel Lynch: day-to-day (blister), Whit Merrifield: day-to-day (toe), Jon Heasley: 15-Day IL (shoudler), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

