The NHL free agent signing period began Wednesday. NHL.com takes a closer look at the top remaining unrestricted free agents (listed in alphabetical order by position). It would be a surprise if the 36-year-old center decides to return for another season and it isn't with the Bruins. Bergeron had 65 points (25 goals, 40 assists) in 73 games last season and is an excellent two-way player. He led the NHL in face-off percentage (61.9 percent) and won the Selke Trophy for a record fifth time. Bergeron has 982 points (400 goals, 582 assists) in 1,216 games during 18 seasons with Boston and has played 167 Stanley Cup Playoff games (127 points; 49 goals, 78 assists), winning the Stanley Cup in 2011.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO