Fancy Nancy Tea Party

Junior Golf Play Days & Tournament takes place on Thursdays and pairs kids by age to go out on the course and learn to use the skills they learned during junior golf school and their clinics. Kids will be paired by age and taken on the course to learn to use the skills they learned in the junior golf school. Parents that can volunteer to take the kids on the course are always appreciated. Groups will be made at 8 a.m. and play should be over around 11 a.m. (depending on pace of play).

NEWTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO