Parkland, FL

Lori Alhadeff Hosts Campaign Event at Parkland Bagels

By Agrippina Fadel
 2 days ago
Lori Alhadeff says her work is not yet done at the Broward County School Board. After serving on board since 2018, a former teacher and a school safety advocate is running for reelection. At Parkland Bagels, local business owners Adam and Holli Kaplan are hosting a special event supporting...

City of Parkland Hosts July 12 Community Blood Drive

The City of Parkland and OneBlood are hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, July 12, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Pine Trails Park, located at 10555 Trails End. Donors receive a $20 eGift card, a OneBlood towel, and a wellness checkup that includes screening blood pressure, pulse rate, temperature, iron count, and cholesterol levels.
PARKLAND, FL
Talk Media

Dog of the Week: Savannah is an Outgoing Lady with a Big Smile

Savannah is an outgoing lady with a big smile — and an even bigger heart. This white American Staffordshire Terrier lives up to her name and loves the great outdoors. According to Broward County Animal Care, Savannah is seven years old and weighs 55 pounds. She came to the shelter at the end of May, and the staff hopes she will be able to find a loving family soon.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
#Food Drink#School Board Election#Election Local#Parkland Bagels
