Wildfire closes Mauna Loa Road temporarily at Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park
The Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park closed Mauna Loa Road from the gate at the Kipukapuaulu parking lot due to a wildfire as firefighters respond and investigate.
The Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park closed Mauna Loa Road from the gate at the Kipukapuaulu parking lot due to a wildfire as firefighters respond and investigate.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 0