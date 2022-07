Eighteenth Judicial District Attorney John Kellner, Republican candidate for Colorado attorney general, mimics his party’s tactic of fearmongering, comparing Denver to the dystopian world of “Mad Max,” hoping that it will draw people to the polls in November. Yes, crime and fentanyl are issues that should not be ignored and the legislature has taken steps to address it and it is job number one for a district attorney. So I’m sure he will get on it.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO