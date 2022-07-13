ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Storms develop later in the day

By Leigh Spann
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – It is another hot day with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values are between 103-107.

The first showers of the day develop in the early afternoon. Most of these will be west of I-75 and closer to the coast. The stronger and more intense downpours are expected to form near sunset in areas east of I-75.

The evening showers slowly taper off, and it becomes partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s.

The coverage of rain increases tomorrow, and the rain chance goes up to 60%. Once again, most of the storms will be in the afternoon and evening with highs in the low 90s.

Friday starts out drier, but a line of storms pushes toward the Gulf of Mexico in the evening. The rain chance remains at 60%, and highs stay in the low 90s.

Next week, we return to an onshore wind pattern that will bring morning showers back into the forecast.

The area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico has less of a chance of developing into a tropical system as it interacts with coastline. Heavy rain across the northern Gulf coast is still expected.

