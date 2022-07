San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The lefty-hitting Grisham was the No. 9 batter against a southpaw on Thursday and he went 1-for-3 with a solo bomb, a walk, and a stolen base, but the Padres are holding him out Friday versus a left-hander. Esteury Ruiz will cover center field and the nine-hole while Jurickson Profar starts in left field and bats leadoff in his return from the concussion list.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO