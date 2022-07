Radishes are one type of vegetable that can go under the radar, however, the vibrant roots are one of the most versatile to cook with and grow from seed. For example, when it comes to tending to them in your garden, you won't be restricted to just growing them in the ground outdoors—you can grow them easily in containers inside, too. "If you live in a warmer climate, or just blew past the cooler days before getting your seeds sown, consider a small batch indoors," says Sabine H. Schoenberg, the host of Sabine's New House on Smart Healthy Green Living, of growing the vegetable.

