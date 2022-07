Lynna Martinez (left) and her daughter Lilah Arrazcaeta opened Cuban Kitchen in San Mateo in 2015. (Photo courtesy Cuban Kitchen) This August will mark the seventh anniversary of San Mateo’s Cuban Kitchen, but as the restaurant reaches the milestone it is searching for a way to stay in operation. Due to pandemic-related challenges, the restaurant needs an additional $1,000 a day in revenue to remain open past September, owner Lynna Martinez wrote in Cuban Kitchen’s newsletter on Wednesday. After losing one of their cooks in May, Cuban Kitchen has faced difficulties in hiring a replacement — despite posting the job at $40 an hour — forcing the restaurant to limit its hours of operation and some delivery services.

