When is the next Amazon Prime Day in the UK?

By Steve Hogarty
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Amazon Prime Day has only just ended, but the retail and technology giant is already rumoured to be planning a second major sale later this year.

A highlight of the summer shopping calendar, the two-day sales bonanza saw record-breaking discounts on everything from the brand’s own Echo dot smart speakers to the new Nintendo Switch OLED portable games console.

If you missed out, we’ve some good news for you. Amazon is reported to be planning a second sales event on the scale of Prime Day in autumn this year, according to leaked internal messages seen by Business Insider .

The retail giant is reportedly inviting third-party sellers to submit their Lightning Deals – short, time-limited promotional discounts – for an event it’s calling the “Prime Fall Deal Event”. If confirmed, it would be the first time Amazon has hosted two Prime Day style events in a single year.

Precisely when the rumoured second Prime Day might happen is unknown. According to the leaked memos, third-party sellers were given until 22 July to submit their deals. Sellers using Amazon’s own fulfillment services reportedly have until 12 September to ship any products they wish to include in the sale. Business Insider reports that “invited sellers say it appears to be scheduled for October.”

This isn’t the first time Amazon has been rumoured to be planning some kind of Prime Day 2.0, though in previous years these follow-up sales events never materialised. This year could be different however. The retail giant’s growth has slowed after the initial boom in early pandemic sales was followed by a cost-of-living slump.

An Amazon spokesperson told us that these are just rumours, but as soon as we hear more, we’ll keep you posted.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022 in the UK?

Amazon’s two-day sale began on Tuesday 12 July, marking a return to the event’s usual mid-summer slot after some turbulence in the last two years thanks to the pandemic.

Early deals on big-ticket brands kicked off on 21 June, three full weeks before Prime Day started. This is the earliest that Amazon has ever unveiled pre-Prime Day deals.

If the rumoured second Prime Day of 2022 doesn’t materialise in October, the next Amazon sale should land in July 2023.

The Independent

The Independent

