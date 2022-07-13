DeKalb schools completing audit on improvement projects, how much money has been spent

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County school leaders want to know exactly how money has been spent over the past 10 years. This comes after the school board unexpectedly fired its former superintendent in April.

One of the reasons given was the conditions at Druid Hills High School. The board is now working on audit plans that would look at what district projects have been completed and how much money was spent.

Channel 2′s Justin Carter spoke with the woman in charge of fixing issues across DeKalb County Schools.

Carter got a look at what the ceiling looked like at Druid Hills High School last school year and what it looks like now. Even the water fountains got a facelift.

“Although a building is old, it doesn’t mean that it can’t be cleaned and maintained,” Special Appointed Advisor Dr. Tanzy Kilcrease said.

Kilcrease is the special appointed advisor in charge of getting all Dekalb schools up to state standards.

This as district records show 28 Dekalb Schools scored below 60% on facility assessments. Kilcrease says in her first 30 days, the priority has been building a relationship with the districts administration and getting urgent needs like roofing and ventilation taken care of.

“We’ve developed an immediate, you know, the, the short term, the midterm, and the long-term plans, and have done the same type of process that we’ve done for this corrective action plan for Druid Hills for all those schools,” she said.

Kilcrease says interim superintendent Vassane Tinsley has also implemented a special task force that meets on a weekly basis.

It’s what Amina Bhatia is happy to hear. Her son is a senior at the Dekalb School for the Arts.

“It is kind of embarrassing to be honest. They are in such bad shape,” Bhatia said. “I think that you can’t find a parent that is not upset at the condition of the school, and it’s been neglected for a long time.”

