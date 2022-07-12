ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spence Releases Debut Solo Album

frostburg.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Spence, a lecturer of trumpet in the Department of Music, recently released his debut...

www.frostburg.edu

Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
Vibe

Prodigy Releases Posthumous “You Will See” Music Video, Estate Announces New Album

The Estate of late rapper Prodigy has released his new posthumous single, “You Will See,” which is accompanied by a music video. The song is the first track to be unveiled by the legend’s forthcoming posthumous album, The Hegelian Dialectic Volume 2: The Book Of Heroine. On the song co-produced by Berto Rich, Prodigy delivers his signature grisly bars amid wails and adlibs from his costar.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Director Terence Nance Announces Debut Album, Shares New Song: Listen

Terence Nance is a filmmaker arguably best known for his short films and his HBO sketch comedy series Random Acts of Flyness. Today, he’s announced his debut album under the name Terence Etc. Vortex is out August 19 via Brainfeeder. Listen to the lead single “In Contemplation of Clair’s Scent” below.
MUSIC
thedailytexan.com

Alexander 23 creates tidal wave of emotions in electric debut album

Multi-talented singer, songwriter, producer and instrumentalist Alexander 23 floods listeners with a wave of emotions with his unrestrained, powerful debut album. On AFTERSHOCK, released Friday, the 27-year-old musician unpacks a breakup in a weighty body of music that never lets up on emotional depth. The 11-track album combined the musician’s...
MUSIC
soultracks.com

"Let It Whip" songwriter and producer Reggie Andrews dies

(June 24, 2022) The last 24 hours have been devastating for soul music fans, with multiple notable passings. And now we have found out that noted songwriter, producer and pianist Reggie Andrews has passed, causes undisclosed. Andrews is most noted for co-writing and producing the Grammy Award winning smash hit "Let It Whip" for The Dazz Band. He later became a music teacher at Locke High School in Los Angeles, California, where he served until 2010.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Atlantic

Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ Belongs to Everyone

In June 1984, at New York’s Quadrasonic Sound studios, Leonard Cohen laid down a song he’d spent years writing. “Hallelujah” would eventually join the pantheon of contemporary popular music; at the time, though, the Canadian singer-songwriter may as well have dropped it off the end of a pier. That’s because it was included on Various Positions, Cohen’s seventh studio album for Columbia, which the head of the music division, Walter Yetnikoff, chose not to release in the U.S. “Leonard, we know you’re great,” he said. “But we don’t know if you’re any good.” Or as cartoonish execs say in the movies: I don’t hear a single.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Song#Piano#Instrumentalists#The Department Of Music
WEKU

Animal Collective: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Every time I've witnessed Animal Collective in concert the band has been bathed in colored light, with shapes and patterns floating above the members' heads, often mirroring the unpredictable and mesmerizing journey that defines its music. Yet here, the band is brightly lit for its Tiny Desk (home) concert — which it filmed at MASS MoCA (Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art), playing new songs from its 11th studio album Time Skiffs — and the band's musical journey remains transfixing.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Alicia Keys Sets ‘Keys II’ Deluxe Edition With New Songs, Video

Alicia Keys has announced a deluxe edition of her 2021 “double-sided” album Keys that boasts new songs, remixes and more. Keys II, out Aug. 12, features both the “Originals” version and the Mike Will Made-It-produced “Unlocked” version of the album, which Rolling Stone called Keys’ “most ambitious” album to date, “going from torch ballads to dance tracks and spanning decades with ease.”
THEATER & DANCE
The FADER

Four Tet shares new song “Scythe Master”

After debuting the track in his recent BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix, Four Tet has officially released new song "Scythe Master." The track follows "Looking At Your Pager," released under Kieran Hebden's KH moniker in May. Check out "Scythe Master" below. Last month Hebden revealed that he had been triumphant...
MUSIC
Popculture

Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour

Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
ATLANTA, GA
Complex

Premiere: eevee & cliffe Reunite On New Lo-Fi Gem “Villain”

Ever since she made her on-wax debut with Beat Tape 01 nearly a decade ago, Rotterdam-based producer eevee has been a consistent and leading presence in the world of lo-fi music (Disney even hit her up to work on the Lo-Fi Minnie compilation, to give you an idea of the scale of her influence).
MUSIC
Page Six

Eminem unveils ‘Curtain Call 2’ greatest-hits album, teases new song

Legendary rapper Eminem announced a surprise trip down memory lane. “The Real Slim Shady” hitmaker announced his second greatest-hits album, titled “Curtain Call 2,” will be released on Aug. 5. The compilation album follows the rapper’s 2005 hit record, “Curtain Call: The Hits” and will include music...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Bayreuth Festival Experiencing Rising COVID Cases

Opera Magazine is reporting that COVID cases are on the rise at the Bayreuth Festival. The publication is reporting that “among the high number of COVID cases hitting artists and staff at Bayreuth’s ⁦Festival include Ring Cycle conductor Pietari Inkinen, who is isolating.”. As a result, Cornelius...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Delfonics Lead Singer William ‘Poogie’ Hart Dies at 77

William “Poogie” Hart, lead singer of legendary Philadelphia soul act the Delfonics, has died, his son Hadi confirmed to TMZ. According to the report, Hart was taken to Philadelphia’s Temple University Hospital after suffering breathing difficulties and died Thursday due to complications from surgery. He was 77.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WEKU

Ludovico Einaudi: Tiny Desk Concert

Ludovico Einaudi was on a North American tour, playing before audiences in the thousands, when he stopped by the NPR office to play a far more intimate setting: a Tiny Desk set. It's the first tour for the Italian pianist and composer since the beginning of the pandemic, following the release of his 2022 album, Underwater. It's an album that captures how many have felt in the pandemic — feeling underwater, or trapped in another world.
MUSIC

