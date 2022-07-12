ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From a former police chief and leadership coach comes a raw examination of a noble profession suffering an identity crisis and the life lessons she’s learned along the way

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Cover image of Reimagining Blue: Thoughts on Life, Leadership, and a New Way Forward in Policing by Kristen Ziman. Courtesy of Amplify Publishing.

CHICAGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In Reimagining Blue, retired Aurora police chief Kristen Ziman examines the current hostilities between law enforcement and the communities they serve—offering guidance on a new way forward in policing. Through thoughtful analysis and personal reflections, Ziman tells the story of her twenty-seven year career, which spanned some of the most turbulent events in the history of law enforcement.

As a teen cadet who came from a family of law enforcers, Ziman always wanted to be a cop. But nothing could have prepared her for the turmoil that would unfold during her tenure as the police chief of Aurora, Illinois, the second largest city in the state. A mass shooting, a pandemic, and civil unrest that threatened the trusting relationship between her department and her community became her greatest professional challenges.

But they wouldn’t be her only challenges. Out of thousands of police chiefs in the country, only 500 are women, and as the first female police chief in her department, Ziman faced preconceived, negative assumptions of female leadership on a regular basis.

Reimagining Blue is largely a reaction to these difficulties, offering advice to police officers who want to stand up to abuses of power and institutional groupthink. But beyond law enforcement, the book offers lessons for leaders in any industry–including how to succeed as a woman in a male-dominated field, finding the courage to change toxic office culture, and how to earn respect as a coworker or boss.

This deeply moving memoir is a story of vulnerability and perseverance in policing—and in life. It’s a raw and honest portrayal told by a flawed human who cares deeply for her community and colleagues.

Although she is now retired from the force, Kristen is still passionate about policing, and believes the men and women who wear the uniform provide the best examples of selflessness. Her work as a writer and public speaker explores her former profession while chronicling the colorful journey of life and leadership that taught her so many lessons. You can learn more at kristenziman.com.

Ziman is also available for interviews, features, and events, and Reimagining Blue is on sale now through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Amplify Publishing.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/from-a-former-police-chief-and-leadership-coach-comes-a-raw-examination-of-a-noble-profession-suffering-an-identity-crisis-and-the-life-lessons-shes-learned-along-the-way-301584066.html

SOURCE Amplify Publishing

The Associated Press

