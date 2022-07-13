Prime Day deals, day 2 live - great deals on Bose, Kindle, camera lenses and more

More deals are landing today - let's dig in

Yes, we know it's called Amazon Prime Day, but it's really a 72-hour deals-a-thon where all manner of things are discounted over on the retailer.

We've been digging through the Prime Day deals for years now, so we know how hard it can be to find the good stuff - so bookmark this live blog and our Prime Day 2022 hub to find the list of all the very best deals.

And, while a lot of hype and excitement inevitably centered on the first day of sales, you shouldn't sleep on day two, as we'll continue to see some new deals pop up - I won't lie, there aren't loads, but we have spotted a few newbies to add to the mix

Do remember to only buy what you've had your eye on for a while though - these discounts are great, but only if you were going to spend anyway. It's super easy to overspend during these sale periods!

But if you're ready, with list in hand, then this page will auto-refresh, so just sit back and let the deals cascade over you like a soft wave.

Echo Dot (4th Gen): $49.99 $19.99

$49.99 $19.99 Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399 $279

$399 $279 Amazon 43-inch Fire TV: $369.99 $199.99

$369.99 $199.99 Amazon Smart Plug: $24.99 $12.99

$24.99 $12.99 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11: $219 $99

$219 $99 Nutribullet GO: $34.99 $19.59

$34.99 $19.59 Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $24.99

$49.99 $24.99 Sony WH-1000XM4: $348.00 $228.00

$348.00 $228.00 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB: $1,199 $839

$1,199 $839 Instant Vortex Plus 6-quart Air Fryer: $159.99 $99.99

Prime Day 2022: sales now live at Amazon

Airpods, AirPods, AirPods Pro are down, down, down... to just $169

Are your ears all lonely and wishing they were filled with the kind of magic sound from nowhere, devoid of wires and connection to the music source?

Also do you have an iPhone or iPad?

If the answer to both questions is yes, then you should be buying some AirPods, and if you're going to do that, then you should be buying the AirPods Pro, as they're by far the better models with improved noise cancelling and silicon fit.

And wouldn't you know it, they're down to just $169, which is nearly the cheapest they've ever been. A year ago they plummeted to $159, but that was a flash in the pan which might not get beaten.

I went to the dentist yesterday (yes, in the middle of Prime Day. Sacrilege) and it turns out my flossing (or lack thereof) is part of why I keep getting tooth ouchies. Go figure, they do know what they're talking about after years of dental school.

So I was already toying with the idea of a Waterpik when I saw this deal slashing Aquarius countertop Waterpik's price by 55% down to $44.99 - a cracking deal to keep your pearly whites... well, pearly and white.

Now, while my personal dentist did say nothing beats plastic flossers when it comes to removing plaque, he also recommended water flossing as a good backup - especially if you find flossing difficult or just ate a huge plate of poppy seeds. Which would be weird.

Now, hear us out. Sure, you could go for cheap, tacky-looking costume sabers... or you could get this two-pack of color-changing, rechargeable lightsabers.

With aviation aluminum alloy hilts and a sound mode that plays all of the combat noises we know and love, this deal is fun for all ages.

Not sold? Get this. They can connect and become a double bladed saber. BOOM. You have no idea how hard it has been to resist typing this one out in all caps.

I know we just hyped up the Kindle, but as our Deputy Editor for Phones, Tom Bedford points out, Amazon's Fire tablets have some fantastic offers right now.

I also made the upgrade from Kindle to Fire a few years ago, and while I do miss the E-Ink and battery life of the Kindle, the Fire offers so much more flexibility at a lower price.

For the best value for money, we'd recommend the Amazon Fire HD 10, which is on sale in the US for $74.99 and in the UK for £79.99

For a while now, the Paperwhite line has been delivering, in our view, the best ereading experience for most people, and as with most Amazon products, the Paperwhite (2021) is on sale this Prime Day.

With its bright, high-contrast 6.8-inch screen, the Paperwhite comes summer fun-ready thanks to its waterproof construction, meaning you don't need to worry when pool or beachside reading.

Now, while we weren't exactly jumping out of our seats to snag the Sony A7 deal we mentioned below, we're all smiles when it comes to Sony's camera lens deals.

Highlights include the Sony FE 24-105mm f/4 for $1,084, and the Sony FE 50mm f/2.5 G for $548.

In the UK, we found the Sony FE 35mm f/1.8 for £399 and the Sony E 10-18mm f/4.0 for £499.

For a full run-down, check out our round-up of the best sony lens deals this Prime Day

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 headphones are some of our favorites here at TechRadar - in fact, I'm wearing them right now as I type.

I'm fairly easily distracted, so these noise-canceling over-ears were a no-brainer for me - after all, they rank highly among our best noise-canceling headphones, as well as making it to the top ten in our guide for the best headphones on the market.

Not to wish away the summer, but one thing I've always missed over the sunnier months is the joy of stargazing. In the Northern Hemisphere, longer nights - and more significantly, longer twilights - get in the way. Not that spring/autumn are much better in the UK, when it's typically overcast and too cold to camp out in the garden to enjoy the night sky.

If you've not had the opportunity to try astronomy yourself, this deal takes the Celestron 114LCM computerized telescope down to $364. It's a starter telescope, and a great gateway to the hobby thanks to its neat sky tour function, which will suggest a list of the best visible celestial bodies.

Until recently, the Sony A7 III held the top spot in our best camera guide, trumped only by its successor, the Sony A7 IV. It's a brilliant camera that will tick a lot of boxes for many photographers.

Now, it's worth noting that in the UK, this isn't the lowest price we've seen - in fact, it was lower just last week when it dropped to just £1,450. Likewise, Prime Day deals for $500 off the Sony A7R IV in the US are not the best we've recently seen. Still, if you missed that particular deal, the current offers in both the UK and US are respectable savings - or just wait a little longer to see if the prices drop to the lowest lows once more.

You read that right - our pick for the best laptop is on sale at Best Buy this Prime Day, which goes to show how it's not just Amazon Prime members who get the hottest deals this summer sale.

In our review, we called the MacBook Air M1 "easily one of the most exciting Apple laptops of recent years" thanks to its superior speed, battery life and how beautifully quiet it is.

With pre-orders for the MacBook Air M2 having recently gone live, we're not too surprised to see the MacBook Air M1 on offer, but it's great that the deal is more inclusive than Amazon Prime Day's proceedings. Better yet, Very is running a similar offer with up to £104 off in the UK!

Ah, many fond memories from my childhood revolve around Nintendo's Wii Sports - from nearly shattering my TV multiple times to actually shattering my mum's vase with a particularly zealous bowling shot. Sorry mum.

When Nintendo announced the release of the Wii Sports successor, Nintendo Switch sports, I was thrilled, but didn't get around to buying the game until approximately 10 minutes ago when I spotted this deal.

It's not very common to see games discounted so soon after release, so a 25% discount makes for a pleasant surprise and a nice treat this Prime Day.

If this deal isn't enough to make you second guess your home entertainment setup, I don't know what is.

I myself have been surviving on the cheap screen I bought from Facebook Marketplace a few years ago, and this deal is pretty enticing - in the UK, the 50-inch Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K HDR Smart TV (say that five times fast) is on offer with a whopping 51% discount, slashing the price to just £589 while stocks last.

If you're in the US, the deal isn't quite as sweet - it's only the 43-inch on offer, and with a much smaller $200 off, bringing the price to $797.99 - still a good deal, but nothing to write home about.

While there's no Dolby Vision support, our review scored the QN90A 4 of 5 stars, so it's certainly a worthwhile investment while the price is low.

Cleaning is the worst. I know that's terribly adolescent to say, but I just hate it. While vacuuming is not quite as painful for me as some of the grittier tasks around the home, it's yet another time-sink that keeps me away from the things that matter to me, like sitting and re-watching The Lord of the Rings... again.

Conveniently, next up in my deals docket is the iRobot Roomba 692, which is Amazon's best-selling robot vacuum. While it doesn't quite make the cut as one of our best robot vacuums, it's a whole lot more affordable than some of the competition, and iRobot Roombas are some of the top devices on the market.

I know that I just talked up the Blink Video Doorbell just now, but if you're like me, then you'll want something with all of the bells and whistles that Ring Video Doorbells offer.

This Doorbell 3 has Full HD streaming, motion and privacy zones, the option to charge it via the rechargeable battery or with doorbell power... plus it offers Ring Protect Plan to record and view your videos (although that does annoyingly cost extra).

The unit is down to just $159 in the US, although you'll probably want the Ring Chime for an extra $50 so you can hear the doorbell without your phone. It's been cheaper - and I'm shocked it's not down to $139 like previous sales - but it's still a good amount off.

Or you can grab it in the UK for £124.99 - these exchange rates are confusing today.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 headphones are a little older, but sound hasn't changed that much in the couple of years since they launched. In fact, our review is clear: "True wireless earbuds still worth buying".

The main thing that's altered is the size with the newer WF-1000XM4 - the newer versions are a little more sleek - but for the non-princely sum of £75.99, these true wireless earbuds are a marvellous deal, and are shooting up the charts of our most popular buys.

Sadly, there's no equivalent deal in the US - you could look at some renewed models (and you should always do that, there are some bargains to be had) but otherwise Sony true wireless Prime Day deals are absent from the US shores.

The Meta Quest 2 has an odd deal on it right now...

I've still never tried a Oculus (well, Meta) Quest 2 headset - but they look goshdarned nifty. I really like VR, as I've said on many occasions, and I'm not far from just pulling the lever and buying one.

This deal wouldn't tempt me yet - although it's not bad - as it's still a full-price headset with a gift card, or a free carry case in the UK. That said, given a lot of people are doing their Christmas shopping now and making me feel truly terrible about my own life, a cheeky bonus gift card isn't to be sniffed at.

I do really need to get a video doorbell, and I'm torn on the Blink vs Ring debate. On the one hand, the Blink is cheaper, lasts two years, and it shows you who is at the door. That's a good thing.

On the other, Ring video doorbells have people detection, motion zones, more recording options... they're a more technologically-filled device. And I like those.

But if you're looking for a deal, then you can get the new Blink Video Doorbell for far less today - an easy choice if you just want to upgrade your smart home.

I really do need a new iPad, as the one we've got at home is all cracked - but then again, it's only really used a movie machine in the car, so an older model maybe isn't a bad things when little ones are around.

BUT - if I was going to get a new one, it would be this. For $299 we're looking at a lowest-price situation, and now that it packs keyboard and Apple Pencil support, the 2021 iPad 10.2 is a good buy indeed.

If you're looking for a new iPad, I think this is the one to go for - I like the iPad Air 2022 a lot, but it's a bit more power than most will need.

Today is going to be a tough day for my bank balance. I've already bought some dishwasher tablets - because we all need them, right? - and am eyeing a new Henry Hoover, a laptop and now I really want these headphones.

Yes, you could say they're a year old now and the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are better - but for this price, I thoroughly disagree and I'm really tempted to pull the cord and buy them.

They have incredible sound quality, comfort and I see so many other tech journalists wearing them that I feel that you couldn't get a better endorsement.

This isn't the outright cheapest they've ever been - they fell to £202 last September - and they may go cheaper in the Black Friday sales... but this is still a great, great price for Sony flagship headphones at £209.

OK, I will say one thing: this is a hefty speaker. Technically portable, it's quite heavy and we found it takes five hours to charge in our review.

BUT it's really fun with the lights that can change, and if you decided to invest in a couple of them, then outdoors becomes a lot of fun. As we noted:

"While the XBoom 360 is one of the more unique wireless party speakers we’ve seen, is it worth its asking price? Yes, but only if you plan on keeping the party in your own backyard."

Well, I don't know about you but I exclusively only party in my backyard, so this speaker is an easy win - and it's down from £399 to £249 for today.

We saw a lot of top products get good sales yesterday, but the Apple Watch 7, with its lowest-ever price drop, is down to just $279 in the US, and that's pretty impressive.

I've been using the Watch 7 on and off for a few months, and it's definitely my pick. While I bought my wife a Watch SE - which is also on sale for just $219 in the Prime Day deals - the Watch 7 has the larger, always-on display that I prefer.

If you're looking for a new laptop, this is a discount that's just wandered into view - the Qualcomm-powered Surface Pro X is an interesting alternative to Intel chips, and it's got some great cameras on there too.

Note that this doesn't come with the Signature Keyboard, so you will need to buy that separately (and it's down to £104 in the Prime Day sales) - but this laptop / tablet is designed to pack smartphone-like battery, and we spotted it manages around 9 hours in testing.

For £669, it's worth a look if you want a portable, Windows-powered iPad replacement.

Let's start with a couple of UK deals that we think are worth checking out - the updated sales for the Brits aren't great, but there are loads of popular sales that are still going to tell you about too.

Gooooood morning - I've had a sleep*, feel nice and refreshed** and am ready to lead you through the heady world of deals for Day 2 of Prime Day.

More sales and discounts have been unleashed today, so if you didn't find what you're looking for yesterday then there's a chance you'll pick up something new now - for instance, we're already seeing a new laptop deal emerge from Microsoft that's pretty nifty.

Let's dive in!

