CDC: Being physically active can improve brain health, help manage weight, reduce the risk of disease, strengthen bones and muscles, and improve your ability to do everyday activities. It's recommended to do up to 150 minutes a week of moderate physical activity. This level of activity will help you maintain your weight, but should a person want to lose weight, they would need to work out more than this amount. If a person would work out 30 minutes a day, 5 days per week, it would be able to meet the minimum goal.

