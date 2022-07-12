ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

In pictures: Crick Scarecrow Festival raises £4,630 for air ambulance

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA popular scarecrow festival has featured displays including Spongebob...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Great Yorkshire Show: Thousands attend first day of Harrogate event

Thousands of people are attending the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate. Almost 140,000 visitors are expected to attend the sold-out event in North Yorkshire over four days this week. The Princess Royal attended as guest of honour at the show, which celebrates agriculture, food, farming and the countryside, on Tuesday.
WORLD
BBC

In pictures: Great Yorkshire Show draws to a close

Almost 140,000 people have turned out for the Great Yorkshire Show in North Yorkshire. The four-day event in Harrogate, which opened on Tuesday, celebrates agriculture, food, farming and the countryside. Among those in attendance was The Princess Royal who visited as guest of honour at the start of the show.
WORLD
BBC

Herefordshire mum to walk 150 miles in memory of son

A woman who lost her five-year-old son to cancer is set to walk 150 miles (241km) to raise money for charity. George Price died after being diagnosed in August 2020 with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a rare brain tumour. His mum Laura Hughes is set to begin a sponsored...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scarecrow#Stranger Things#Warwickshire
BBC

Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge

A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Travellers set up illegal camp opposite row of £800,000 homes in the Malvern Hills: Residents' fury as group with 15 caravans pitch up with their fleet of 4x4s on outskirts of Worcestershire town

Brazen travellers have been pictured enjoying the sunny weather after setting up an illegal camp opposite an exclusive row of homes in Worcestershire's Malvern Hills. Around 15 caravans pitched up on the picturesque Peachfield Common in Malvern on Saturday afternoon. Pictures show a fleet of flash 4x4s parked next to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Shark spotted in River Stour leaves woman 'amazed'

A woman who spotted a shark in the River Stour was "amazed" by the unusual sighting. Emma Tella, 34, saw the metre-long smooth-hound in the tidal stretch of the river at Manningtree, Essex on 2 July. She said: "It was a really unusual sight and I was amazed. I even...
WILDLIFE
BBC

Men's dog walk ban after hare coursing conviction

Two men have been banned from taking a dog for a walk anywhere in England and Wales after being convicted of hare coursing. Warren Kelly, 36, and Andrew Dutton, 57, were banned from being in control of a dog away from their homes after being caught in Ormskirk, Lancashire. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
BBC

Beverley: Dog tied to sandbag found dead in canal

An animal charity is appealing for the public's help after a dog tied to a sandbag was found dead in an East Yorkshire canal. The female greyhound was recovered from Beverley Beck by a local animal volunteer, the RSPCA said. A length of rope connected the dog's neck and the...
ANIMALS
BBC

UK heatwave: Hot tracks blamed for West Midlands rail disruption

Rail passengers are facing disruption to some services, with an operator blaming hot tracks. Some trains between Stratford-Upon-Avon in Warwickshire and Kidderminster in Worcestershire would be cancelled on Monday, West Midlands Railway said. High track temperatures meant fewer trains could run due to a speed restriction, the firm added. The...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Birmingham bus that survived the Blitz restored for £500,000

It's a double decker bus with a remarkable history spanning more than 90 years - and now AEC Regent 486 has a new lease of life after a painstaking restoration that's cost £500,000. The bus started life on the roads of Birmingham in 1931; was sent to work in...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Crags Of Tumbledown Mountain piper returned from Falklands ‘like a stranger’

The Falklands War changed the Scottish pipe major who wrote the Crags Of Tumbledown Mountain and he became “like a stranger” when he returned, his daughter has said.Teri Newell said her father James Riddell came home “a different man” and was “more insular” after the war which saw 255 of his comrades die.Mr Riddell is known across the world after composing The Crags Of Tumbledown Mountain on the back of a ration packet while under fire during the decisive battle, in which eight fellow Scots Guards were killed.Shortly afterwards, he climbed to the top of the mountain to play it...
WORLD
BBC

Antony Butcher: Ilkley cyclist finishes 4,000-mile USA charity ride

A West Yorkshire cyclist has pedalled 4,000 miles across the USA to raise money for people with multiple sclerosis (MS). Antony Butcher, 32, whose mother has the autoimmune condition, completed the three-month challenge on Wednesday. Mr Butcher, from Ilkley, began his journey in New York and finished in San Francisco...
CHARITIES
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Queen's Baton Relay Yorkshire leg continues

The Queen's Baton Relay is set to continue its tour of Yorkshire ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The relay began the English leg of its tour on the 4 July and included a tour of London during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. It will be carried through Hull, Beverley,...
SPORTS
BBC

UK Heatwave: South Oxfordshire may see bin collections 'stop early'

Public services may be affected as temperatures continue to soar with waste collections being delayed. While crews have been collecting rubbish, it is possible work will "stop early" because of the heat, South Oxfordshire District Council said. Residents have been asked to leave their bins out for two days after...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Smooth-hound shark spotted in River Stour

A woman who spotted a shark in the River Stour was "amazed" by the unusual sighting. Emma Tella, 34, saw the metre-long smooth-hound in the tidal stretch of the river at Manningtree, Essex on 2 July. She said: "It was a really unusual sight and I was amazed. I even...
ANIMALS
BBC

Queen's Baton Relay reaches Teesside and County Durham

The Queen's Baton Relay has been making its way through Teesside and County Durham ahead of this summer's Commonwealth Games. The North East leg of its 25-day journey across England got under way at Saltburn Pier. It then headed through Redcar, Middlesbrough, Stockton, Darlington, was rowed up the River Wear...
WORLD
BBC

North Lincolnshire: Free child swimming sessions over summer

Thousands of free swimming sessions will be available to children in North Lincolnshire across the summer. North Lincolnshire Council said all five of its pools will offer no-charge swims for under-16s from 25 July until 4 September. The council said the "inflation-busting" offer would be a "welcome boost this year".
SWIMMING & SURFING

Comments / 0

Community Policy