In pictures: Crick Scarecrow Festival raises £4,630 for air ambulance

The Falklands War changed the Scottish pipe major who wrote the Crags Of Tumbledown Mountain and he became “like a stranger” when he returned, his daughter has said.Teri Newell said her father James Riddell came home “a different man” and was “more insular” after the war which saw 255 of his comrades die.Mr Riddell is known across the world after composing The Crags Of Tumbledown Mountain on the back of a ration packet while under fire during the decisive battle, in which eight fellow Scots Guards were killed.Shortly afterwards, he climbed to the top of the mountain to play it...

WORLD ・ 29 DAYS AGO