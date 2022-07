Sabrina Wheatley was raised in Hawesville, and is the daughter of Joseph & Tina Wheatley. Her two siblings are Brandon and Dylan Wheatley. She is a 2016 graduate from Hancock County High School, and played tenor saxophone in jazz band, and clarinet in marching and concert band. She was in the Beta Club, and was also on the archery team all 4 years.

HAWESVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO