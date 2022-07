A red alert has been sounded in 86 cities across China as they reel under soaring temperatures in recent days due to a heatwave sweeping across large parts of the country.Many cities are also registering record high temperatures even as rains continued to wreak havoc in many pockets. Such climate crisis-induced weather extremes are predicted to linger on.The red alert is the highest in a three-tier warning system and has been issued for parts of the eastern Jiangsu province and neighbouring Shanghai, where records have been broken for the highest temperatures for the month of July.On Tuesday, maximum temperatures...

