ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sri Lanka imposes overnight curfew to ‘restore order’ after historic day sees president flee country

By Stuti Mishra
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ceHzM_0gdkq7xw00

Sri Lanka imposed an overnight curfew with the acting president and prime minister calling on the military to “do whatever is necessary to restore order” after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced to flee the country with his wife and bodyguards following historic protests.

Ranil Wickremesinghe said the move was necessary and came after he declared a state of emergency. The curfew will last until 05:00 local time.

It came after a tumultuous and historic day which saw Mr Rajapaksa escape in a Sri Lankan air force plane. He first landed in the Maldives ’ capital, Male with his family and bodyguards. It was later reported that he had flown on to Singapore. He has promised to resign.

It was earlier reported that he had missed “four flights” at Colombo ’s international airport the previous day, when immigration staff refused to go to the VIP suite to stamp his passport to allow him to fly to the United Arab Emirates.

Protesters on Wednesday marched to the prime minister’s office, following the news of Mr Rajapaksa fleeing, asking him to resign.

Mr Wickremesinghe said he would step down on Saturday, when protesters stormed the presidential palace, but has now said he will serve as president until a replacement is chosen.

In his first televised address since Mr Rajapaksa fled, the prime minister claimed there was a “fascist threat” to democracy in Sri Lanka and vowed to restore normalcy.

“We must end this fascist threat to democracy. We can’t allow the destruction of state property. The president’s office, the president’s secretariat and the prime minister’s official residence must be returned to proper custody,” he said.

“Those who are in my office want to stop me from discharging my responsibilities as acting president. We can’t let them tear up our constitution. We can’t allow fascists to take over. Some mainstream politicians too seem to be supporting these extremists. That is why I declared a nationwide emergency and a curfew,” he said.

The address came after thousands of protesters stormed Mr Wickremesinghe’s office on Wednesday, after seizing other government buildings in recent days.

Groups could be seen scaling the wall and entering the office as crowds roared in support, cheering them on and waving the Sri Lankan flag. Police used tear gas to try to disperse the crowd but failed, and more and more marched towards the office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ShdL3_0gdkq7xw00

Among the affected buildings was the headquarters of Sri Lanka’s state-owned television network, Rupavahini, which briefly suspended its broadcast after protesters entered the TV station. The telecast resumed later.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Wednesday said Mr Rajapaksa had informed him during a phone call that he will resign today as promised. He also said that in Mr Rajapaksa’s absence, he has authorised the prime minister to carry out presidential duties.

Mr Rajapaksa had earlier announced he would resign on Wednesday after the presidential palace in Colombo was stormed by angry protesters who were seen rummaging through the kitchen and jumping into the pool of the lavish residence.

Protesters continued to remain there after three days and more were seen arriving on Wednesday morning.

They have also burned the prime minister’s private home as anger continued to grow against the Rajapaksa family which has ruled Sri Lanka for most of the past two decades. Protesters have squarely blamed the family for the country’s biggest economic crisis since its independence.

As the economy plunged and protesters came to the streets demanding basics such as fuel and electricity, the powerful political dynasty’s removal from many official posts has remained central to the demands. Sri Lankans wanted them to take responsibility for bringing the country to this state.

Experts said Sri Lanka’s economic crisis is the result of several factors, including global inflation and handling of the economy over the decades.

Mr Rajapaksa had clung on to power even as his younger brothers Mahinda and Basil had resigned earlier in May and June as prime minister and finance minister respectively, following months of unrest.

His decision to finally step down after the storming of his house had come as a welcome step as protesters sought a complete overhaul of Sri Lanka’s political system.

But there is currently no end to the crisis in sight. Protesters have vowed to occupy the official buildings until the top leaders are gone.

Sri Lankan presidents are protected from arrest while in power and it is likely Mr Rajapaksa planned his escape while he still had constitutional immunity.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan lawmakers have agreed to elect a new president next week but struggled to decide on the make-up of a new government to lift the bankrupt country out of economic and political collapse.

The new president will serve the remainder of Mr Rajapaksa’s term which ends in 2024, and could potentially appoint a new prime minister, who would then have to be approved by parliament.

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What is ‘Centaurus’? New fast-spreading Covid variant that has arrived in UK as cases soar

Virologists have voiced concerns about another highly-contagious Omicron variant which has arrived in the UK.The BA.2.75 variant, nicknamed Centaurus, is rapidly gaining ground in India after first being detected there in May.The new variant is thought to spread at an even faster rate than its Omicron relatives BA.5 and BA.2 variants and it has now been detected in about 10 other countries, including the UK, US, Australia, Germany and Canada.It remains unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than other Omicron variants, but scientists say it may be able to get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection.The...
INDIA
Business Insider

Two Nigerian-born American businessmen are going to prison after their company facilitated 'controversial' remittances of up to $160 million to Nigeria

The businessmen, Anslem Oshionebo and Opeyemi Odeyale, pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them by the US Department of Justice. The fintech firm they operated, Ping Express US LLC, facilitated the remittance of $160 million to Nigeria. Some of the funds are said to be proceeds of romance scams.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Biden news - live: Saudi trip sends ‘wrong message’ says Rep Omar as Air Force One makes historic flight

President Joe Biden attempted to repair ties with Palestinians before heading to Saudi Arabia as he reaffirmed US support for “two states for two peoples”. However, he acknowledged that the “ground is not ripe” to restart Israel-Palestinian talks.He also announced just over $300m in aid to the Palestinians and commitments from Israel to roll out 4G in the West Bank and improve freedom of movement.After meeting Palestinian authority president Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, Mr Biden is expected fly to Saudi Arabia for a highly-anticipated meeting with the Saudi king and crown prince. The visit will be closely watched amid...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ranil Wickremesinghe
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
AFP

EU mulls tightening Russia sanctions, Ukraine says cities hit

The European Union will discuss tightening sanctions against Russia on Monday, as Kyiv accused Moscow of launching fresh strikes on multiple residential areas in eastern and southern Ukraine. The fresh strikes came after Moscow announced that it would step up its military operations and Kyiv accused Russia of installing missile launchers at Europe's largest nuclear plant.
POLITICS
The Independent

Tom Tugendhat calls deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda ‘a totem’ but would let plan go ahead

Tom Tugendhat has called the plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda “a totem”, but said he would keep it if he wins the Tory leadership race.The outsider argued it is more important to “close down the roots” of people trafficking across the Mediterranean and avoided saying the policy – involving a £120m upfront payment and unknown further costs – is value for money.But the candidate promising “a clean start” after the Boris Johnson years joined with all his rivals in saying Priti Patel’s hardline plan should be given time to establish if it can work.“Let’s be absolutely clear....
WORLD
The Independent

Ukraine news: Ukrainians being mistreated in Russian filtration camps, claims UK

Many Ukrainians have reportedly been mistreated in filtration camps set up by Russia, according to the British defence ministry.Its latest assessment of the war estimated more than 2.5m have been evacuated to Russia from Ukraine. “Russia continues to face accusations that it is forcibly deporting Ukrainians,” the UK’s defence ministry said.It also said Russian forces were slowly advancing westwards towards the town of Siversk in the Donetsk region.It came after Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia a “terrorist state” after a missile strike in Ukrainian city Vinnytsia killed at least 23 people and injured dozens.“This day once again proved that Russia...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Sri Lanka#Rajapaksa Family#Curfew#Sri Lankan#Galle Face
The Independent

Vladimir Putin assassination ‘wishful thinking’ says UK defence chief

The UK Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin has said speculation that Vladimir Putin is not well or could be assassinated is just “wishful thinking”.He added that military officials see a “relatively stable regime” in Russia and that the president has been able to “quash” any opposition.“I think some of these comments that he’s not well, or that actually, surely somebody is going to assassinate him or take him out, I think they’re wishful thinking,” Mr Radakin said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

Israel strikes Gaza target in response to rocket fire

The Israeli military attacked what it said was a Hamas military site in the Gaza Strip early Saturday in response to a pair of rocket attacks overnight. The exchange that took place hours after U.S. President Joe Biden concluded a visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories. The army said...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Singapore
The Independent

Speculation about Putin’s assassination ‘wishful thinking’, military chief says

Britain’s armed forces chief has dismissed speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “not well” or could be assassinated as “wishful thinking”.The UK Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin was asked if President Putin, who launched an invasion of Ukraine in February, could be “toppled” or face “regime change”.But he told Sophie Raworth on BBC One’s Sunday Morning show: “I think some of the comments that he’s not well or that actually surely somebody’s going to assassinate him or take him out, I think they’re wishful thinking.“As military professionals we see a relatively stable regime in Russia,...
WORLD
The Independent

Ukrainians take part in anti-war protest in central London

Demonstrators, including a number of Ukrainians, took part in a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Westminster, central London on Saturday (16 July). A number of protesters created a striking scene, covering themselves in red paint and laying on the floor to symbolise dead civilians, while others held signs with messages that read: “Russians are killing our children” and “Stop Putin”.
PROTESTS
The Independent

'Those people': French minister's LGBTQ remarks spark anger

Pressure is mounting on a French government minister to quit over comments stigmatizing homosexuality and LGBTQ people, in the latest challenge to President Emmanuel Macron’s leadership. Caroline Cayeux’ remarks have hurt and angered many – including her colleagues — and prompted broader discussion around persistent discriminatory attitudes by people...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson skips heatwave crisis meeting to ‘host Chequers party’

Boris Johnson is skipping a crisis meeting on the looming life-threatening heatwave apparently to host a party at his luxury Chequers rural retreat.Ministers and experts are gathering in the Cabinet Office on Saturday afternoon for a Cobra meeting to prepare for temperatures hitting an unprecedented 40C on Monday.But the prime minister will be 30 miles away in Buckinghamshire at a get together for friends and family, ahead of being kicked out of his country retreat at the start of September.It is going ahead after Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie had to abandon an earlier plan to use Chequers...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

747K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy