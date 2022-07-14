Ukraine news – live: Kyiv strikes deal with Putin to free grain blocked by Russia

Turkey has announced a deal with the governments of Ukraine , Russia and the United Nations aimed at resuming Ukrainian grain exports blocked by Russia, raising prospects for an end to a standoff that has put millions at risk of starvation.

The deal was set to be signed when the parties meet again next week and included joint controls for checking grains in ports and Turkey ensuring the safety of Black Sea export routes for Ukrainian grain.

Meanwhile, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Vladimir Putin ’s attempts to deepen ties with Iran amid the Ukraine conflict represents a “profound threat”.

Mr Sullivan’s comments come as US officials have said Iran is preparing to help supply Russia several hundred drones, including some that are weapons-capable, to use in Ukraine.

Mr Putin is expected to visit Tehran next week. Mr Sullivan called the timing of the Putin trip “interesting.”

“Russia deepening an alliance with Iran to kill Ukrainians is something that the whole world should look at and see as a profound threat,” he said.