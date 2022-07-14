ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine news – live: Kyiv strikes deal with Putin to free grain blocked by Russia

By Arpan Rai and Liam James
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Turkey has announced a deal with the governments of Ukraine , Russia and the United Nations aimed at resuming Ukrainian grain exports blocked by Russia, raising prospects for an end to a standoff that has put millions at risk of starvation.

The deal was set to be signed when the parties meet again next week and included joint controls for checking grains in ports and Turkey ensuring the safety of Black Sea export routes for Ukrainian grain.

Meanwhile, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Vladimir Putin ’s attempts to deepen ties with Iran amid the Ukraine conflict represents a “profound threat”.

Mr Sullivan’s comments come as US officials have said Iran is preparing to help supply Russia several hundred drones, including some that are weapons-capable, to use in Ukraine.

Mr Putin is expected to visit Tehran next week. Mr Sullivan called the timing of the Putin trip “interesting.”

“Russia deepening an alliance with Iran to kill Ukrainians is something that the whole world should look at and see as a profound threat,” he said.

???✌
6d ago

If Biden cared about the economy he would allow drilling. They want to crush the economy just like The Netherlands and Sri Lanka it’s part of there agenda , and climate change activists are falling right into their hands to help destroy America. They don’t really care about the climate it’s a tool to get what they are really after

Carlos Ramos
6d ago

Let’s keep politics aside Russia has a right to be friends with whom they choose. Who do we think we are by thinking that we can dictate to the world to fall in line with our policies. I don’t agree with what the Russians are doing but i hope that our politicians are just as courageous with sanctions as to vote to go war against the with the Russians because the way we are doing businesses now that’s what will happen in the near future. Let’s reflect and think about that.

