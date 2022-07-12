ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Henderson Motorsports

heraldcourier.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATCH NOW: Carrier, Henderson Motorsports still celebrating victory. The messages just keep...

heraldcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heraldcourier.com

WATCH NOW: Rejuvenated Housewright ready to make ‘dream team’ shine

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Brad Housewright has a special connection to Kingsport Speedway. Consider that the 45-year-old union electrician lives just three miles from the historic 3/8 concrete oval and grew up watching his father, Claude, compete there. “I’ve got a lot of memories of this place,” Housewright said. “I...
KINGSPORT, TN
heraldcourier.com

Short Track Racing

WATCH NOW: COMMENTARY: Work ethic spurs Keith to success behind the wheel. The traditional way to earn respect in the motorsports world is by working long hours and making personal sacrifices on the short track level. Alex Keith of Bluff City knows the grueling dues-paying process, but the story for...
BLUFF CITY, TN
heraldcourier.com

Sock Puppets stuff State Liners

BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol State Liners have the worst record in the Appalachian League and contributing to that mark has been their inability to get the best of the best teams. Ethan Lizama blasted a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to lift the...
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Bristol, TN
Bristol, TN
Sports
heraldcourier.com

GAVIN CROSS PATH TO THE PROS: From Bristol to Blacksburg to the big leagues. Kevin Barker did it. Gavin Cross hopes to.

Being a radio and television analyst for the Toronto Blue Jays keeps Kevin Barker plenty busy, but he still finds time to check in on the baseball program at Virginia Tech. He can’t help but notice on those occasions when scanning information on his old school the numerous highlights and exploits of superstar slugger Gavin Cross.
BLACKSBURG, VA
heraldcourier.com

6th Street closures for work on damaged building may not be over

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bristol, Tennessee City officials are in discussions with contractors, who have been working on restoring the damaged building on 6th Street in downtown Bristol, Tenn., as to whether they will need to close the street again in order to finalize the work on the building. The...
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Jimerson bright spot for State Liners in 12-1 loss

BRISTOL, Va. – Ramon “R.J.” Jimerson Jr. had an impressive streak snapped in the fifth inning and shortly thereafter the Bristol State Liners had their hopes at victory smashed. The Johnson City Doughboys erupted for nine runs in the top of the sixth inning to turn a...
BRISTOL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
heraldcourier.com

Bristol, Tennessee moves forward with plans for pickleball complex

BRISTOL, Tenn. – A plan to build a 12-court pickleball park in Bristol, Tennessee is becoming a reality. The Bristol Tennessee City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday to enter a public-private partnership and lease agreement with the owners of the Bristol SportsPlex, a move which will allow the city to build the park on a two-acre parcel of land on Bluff City Highway adjacent to the SportsPlex.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

SHORT TAKES | Bailey George and Jukebox Jess to perform at Blackbird Bakery tomorrow

Rhonda Vincent long ago ascended to the position of the queen of bluegrass. A practitioner since childhood, the ever-vivacious bluegrass musician and her band the Rage headline next week’s Farm and Fun Time Show. Set to stage at Paramount Bristol on Thursday, July 21, Vincent helms a lineup that includes Lauren Morrow, the legendary Roni Stoneman, and host band Bill and the Belles.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Two Duck Donut locations planned in the Tri-Cities

Duck Donuts is coming to the Tri-Cities. The company that began in Duck, North Carolina in 2006 said Bristol, Tennessee was one of 19 new locations for the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based company with more than 100 locations. “We’re very excited to welcome our newest franchise partners to the Duck Donuts family...
BRISTOL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
heraldcourier.com

Our View | Apartment complex at The Falls is a welcome development

The Bristol Virginia City Council’s decision to approve an apartment complex in the heart of The Falls commercial retail development off Exit 5 is a good move. It has been well documented that The Falls has not been the successful retail development it was touted to be for a number of reasons.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

WATCH NOW: Why flash flooding is common in Southwest Virginia

The flash flooding this week in Buchanan County is the second devastating flash flood in a year. The rainfall from Hurricane Ida at the end of last summer also caused devastating flooding. Buchanan County is part of Virginia's Appalachian Plateau. The terrain is a dendrite pattern of steep mountains with...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
heraldcourier.com

Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Bristol rescue team works to locate, evacuate 'devastated' flood victims

GRUNDY, Va. – Members of Bristol Virginia Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team encountered near total destruction after flood waters ravaged parts of Buchanan County Tuesday night into early Wednesday. The Bristol unit was among the first to respond to a flash flood alert in parts of Buchanan...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Lots of cleanup, rebuilding ahead for Buchanan residents

VANSANT, Va. – All of the residents of Buchanan County are safe and accounted for, a day after flash flooding devastated sections of the county – sweeping homes off foundations and depositing vehicles atop buildings and in riverbeds. Officials of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Buchanan...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
heraldcourier.com

40 unaccounted for, 100 homes damaged in Buchanan County flood

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Wednesday for parts of Buchanan County after storms dumped more than five inches of rain, causing flash flooding which left about 40 people unaccounted for and damaged more than 100 homes. Flood waters began rising Tuesday night near Whitewood in the...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
heraldcourier.com

Flood survivor waded through knee-deep water to safety

GRUNDY — Ida Proffitt said she can’t stop her hands from shaking, and can’t stop thinking about the rising floodwaters that she and her husband waded through Tuesday night as they left their Buchanan County home to find higher ground. “It’s like I can’t calm down. …...
GRUNDY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy