Lancaster County, PA

Hempfield School District adopts athletic policy limiting how transgender students can participate in team sports

WITF
WITF
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All students must now compete according to their sex assigned at birth, according to the updated policy. Hempfield School District in Lancaster County will adopt a policy prohibiting transgender student athletes from competing in teams that correspond with their gender identity. It is believed to be the first school district in...

www.witf.org

abc27.com

Polyclinic Hospital in Harrisburg to be sold

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate hospital complex could soon have a new owner, as well as a whole new use. The owners of Polyclinic Hospital in Harrisburg confirmed to us they are looking to sell it. Biz News Pa. was the first to report this. Get daily news,...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Local health expert weighs in on BA.5 COVID variant cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A new variant is fueling an increase in COVID cases across the US. According to the CDC, the BA.5 omicron subvariant is now the dominant strain, accounting for 60% of all new infections. Geoffrey Roche, a Population Health Team faculty member at Harrisburg University says the...
HARRISBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

Lebanon Fair’s New Pavilion Dedicated to Carl Wenger

LEBANON, Pa. — When the Lebanon Area Fair opens on Saturday, July 23, it will include something new. It’s not a new ride or exhibit — though there will likely be some of those, too — but it’s actually something designed to help stay out of the sun.
LEBANON, PA
wdac.com

Purchase Complete For Chester County Hospital

CHESTER COUNTY – ChristianaCare has completed its purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Chester County, from Tower Health. Under its new name, ChristianaCare West Grove Campus, the site will once again serve the health needs of the southern Chester County community, but the opening of services at the campus will take some time. Their first priority is to re-establish local access to emergency services. Secondly, planning is under way to develop a sustainable model for the campus that will meet the long-term needs of the community. ChristianaCare and Tower Health initially announced the purchase agreement on June 14 of this year. The purchase included the hospital, which has been closed since Dec. 31, 2021, and Tower Health’s interest in two office buildings, plus an additional 24-acre parcel of land adjacent to the hospital. Since the purchase was announced, ChristianaCare leaders have been meeting with community leaders to listen and learn.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WITF

Philadelphia firefighters endorse Josh Shapiro for Pa. governor

Attorney General Josh Shapiro just won the endorsement of Philadelphia’s firefighters’ union. It’s not his first organized labor endorsement and likely won’t be the last, but this one is slightly unusual: two of the firefighters’ most recent endorsements went to Republicans, former President Donald Trump and far-right U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Barnette.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania sues 3 counties over counting mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s elections agency is suing three Republican-controlled county governments to force their election boards to report primary results to include ballots with undated exterior envelopes. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. The Department of State on Tuesday sued Fayette, Lancaster and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

County fairs in central Pa. in 2022: Where and when to go

We might only be midway through the month of July but Pennsylvania fair season is nearly upon us once more. It’s true. The York State Fair is only a little more than a week away, and in its wake come a plethora of county and local fairs with enough livestock, fried food and midway rides to make your head spin (in some cases literally).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

The 93rd Kimberton Community Fair: A Fun-filled Event for the Entire Family

KIMBERTON, PA — The 93rd Kimberton Community Fair is set to run from July 25, 2022, until the evening of July 30, 2022, at Kimberton Fire Company Fairgrounds. This year’s fair will be packed with events and activities for the entire family! There will be Livestock shows, home arts exhibits, chicken barbeque, band entertainment, carnival rides and games, fair food, contests and raffles, and community spirit.
KIMBERTON, PA
wdiy.org

Lancaster County Theater Cancels Showing of Election Conspiracy Theory Film Featuring Doug Mastriano, Right-Wing Groups

Another theater has canceled screening a film that includes Pennsylvania Republican politicians spreading disinformation about fraud in the 2020 election. WITF’s Robby Brod has more. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/07/13/two-lancaster-county-venues-cancel-pro-mastriano-right-wing-movie-premieres/. (Original air-date: 7/13/22)
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Morgan Innocent, friend of Kortne Stouffer [We Are Lebanon, Pa]

We Are Lebanon, Pa is a positivity project to tell stories of citizens of Lebanon, Pennsylvania. At times, we do a special series of videos to further other causes. The Kortne Stouffer Project is just that. This is the last interview in our I Am Kortne series. These videos have...
LEBANON, PA
