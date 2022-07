Yeah Yeah Yeahs have canceled their three Australian comeback gigs due to unspecified health issues. The band broke the news on social media earlier today (July 14), announcing that the Melbourne, Sydney, and Splendour in the Grass dates will no longer take place. “We apologize for such disappointing news, it weighs heavily on us,” the group wrote in the post. “We’ve been waiting a long time to see you again and w hope to return soon to fulfill our commitments in good health and spirits.” Pitchfork has reached out to Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ representatives for more information.

MUSIC ・ 21 HOURS AGO