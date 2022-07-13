ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Outrage, anger and astonishment: How families of victims and law enforcement experts reacted to the Uvalde video

By Christina Maxouris
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The response from the families of the Uvalde massacre victims was of anger and outrage, the reaction from law enforcement experts was that of astonishment and...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 54

kevin berry
2d ago

The video really made them look bad. I’m not sure they should have badges after seeing this video. Not the reaction you would expect from officers. I have seen videos of police running towards the gun fire by themselves and these guy’s sort of looked scared to death. One of them even checked his phone and hand getting hand sanitizer chilling like no one was shooting. Total disgrace to the badge for sure. What a tragedy for the victims that day.

Reply(2)
51
judy van coevering
2d ago

the parents should have seen this video a long time ago...... police could and should have shown any parent who wanted to see it weeks ago.... the police have NOT been transparent......

Reply(10)
32
Gary Eubanks
2d ago

Even police officer on that call should be fired and decommissioned they failed big time, none of the kids had to die if they had taken control of the situation and eliminated the shooter before he ever got inside the school, they had opportunity, the office who had the shot but waited for the okay to take the shot. I don’t see how they can face their families after such cowardice. These guys are a insult to law enforcement.

Reply(1)
30
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Family of Uvalde victim forced to leave meeting about mass shooting amid claims they ‘intimidated’ people

The family of a child killed in the Uvalde mass shooting was forced to leave a meeting about the massacre after an official complained that they were “intimidated” by them.Journalists, a local chaplain and the relative of a victim were all asked to leave Uvalde City Hall on Monday afternoon ahead of a closed-door hearing before the Texas House of Representatives, according to CNN.CNN reporter Shimon Prokupec tweeted that they were removed “because people are intimidated by us”. “Texas legislators are meeting here with law enforcement behind closed doors,” he tweeted.“The fire marshal also told a local chaplain and father...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Uvalde teacher says gunman Salvador Ramos 'was student who scared her most' and he 'started dressing like a school shooter' in the months before massacre - as mayor announces site will be demolished

A Uvalde school teacher has said gunman Salvador Ramos 'scared her' and began 'dressing like a school shooter' in the months leading up to the massacre. During a Texas State Senate hearing investigating the response to the shooting, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw, said that after the shooting at least six individuals told him Ramos had worried them.
UVALDE, TX
TheDailyBeast

Killer Who Escaped Max-Security Hospital Is Captured in a Texas Park

Exactly two weeks after he escaped a maximum-security hospital in Vernon, Texas, police arrested 29-year-old Alexander Ervin on Sunday, ending the hunt for the man who was acquitted of killing his dad in 2013 due to insanity. Ervin’s mom, Leslie Ervin, said that he was “peacefully arrested” in Austin—about 350 miles south of Vernon—after locals spotted him in a park and, worried about heatstroke, called the police. Police said Ervin escaped on June 26 by hopping an eight-foot fence, but his mom questions that account, saying there is meant to be more extensive security at the facility, including guards. “That sounds like gross incompetence to me, that a mentally ill, dangerous man is allowed to walk out of a facility that has been tasked to protect him,” she said. Leslie said she was told her son had gone to the park in Austin as it was close to her old apartment. “He asked for new clothes when he got to the jail, and told police he had come to Austin looking for me,” she told CBS.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Andrew Mccabe
Person
Angel Garza
Newsweek

Uvalde Shooting Video Unedited: What 77-Minute Hallway Camera Reveals

New footage of the shooting and surrounding events at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has been released. The Austin American Statesman released an 82-minute video on its YouTube Channel on Tuesday, showing multiple angles from the school shooting on May 24. It also released a condensed version of the longer video and highlighted some of the key moments.
UVALDE, TX
TheWrap

‘The View': Whoopi Goldberg Spits – Literally – on ‘Appalling’ Austin Newspaper That Leaked Uvalde Shooting Videos

Whoopi Goldberg unleashed some fury during Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” scolding the Austin American-Statesman for publishing edited versions of video from inside Robb Elementary School during the horrific shooting that happened there in May. On Tuesday, the Austin newspaper published portions of surveillance video showing the...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Shooting#Fbi#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

White woman, 87, blamed for death of Emmett Till says she is a VICTIM in her newly-leaked autobiography and claims she tried to STOP her husband's lynch-mob from killing the teen

A white woman blamed for the racist lynching of Emmett Till claimed she is a victim in her leaked autobiography - while also asserting that she lied to try and protect the black teenager from his terrible fate. In a leaked 99-page manuscript obtained by The Associated Press, Carolyn Donham,...
SOCIETY
CBS DFW

Mother of Uvalde victim Maite Rodriguez talks her symbolic green Converse

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In the days and weeks following the fatal Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, mother Ana Rodriguez has been fighting for answers through her daughter's shoes.Her daughter, 10-year-old Maite Rodriguez, was one of 21 killed in the May 24 massacre. She was identified solely through her size five pair of green Converse with a drawn-on heart on the left toe. Those same shoes are now nationally recognized after actor Matthew McConaughey used a replicated pair to symbolize the damage done during a White House briefing June 7."These are the same green Converse on her feet that turned...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Texas police destroy home, then try to leave without paying

Police took no chances when an armed intruder barricaded himself in the home of an innocent bystander in McKinney, Texas. Following a seven-hour standoff, officers launched a shock-and-awe raid that ended with the suspect’s suicide. Then they closed the case without paying for property damage. The city told homeowner...
MCKINNEY, TX
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
157K+
Post
867M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy