GBTA Podcast - How a Pandemic Pivot Set the Stage for Better Events Ahead

The role of AI in the Metaverse has yet to be established. Is AI and blockchain technology a good fit? Let’s take a look at the future of AI, Blockchain and Metaverse. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a branch of computer science that aims to build intelligent machines that can mimic human thought processes. The algorithms that power AI systems search for patterns and correlations in massive amounts of labelled training data and then use these patterns to make predictions. AI systems are able to process data much faster and more precisely than humans.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 HOURS AGO