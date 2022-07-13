1 injured after crash involving semi-trailer, car, cow on I-70 WB in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG — At least one person is injured after a crash on Interstate 70 Westbound in Lewisburg late Tuesday night.

Crews were called to reports of a crash involving a car and a semi-trailer pulling a car around 11:45 p.m., according to initial reports.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, crews received a call about a cow in the roadway on I-70 West in the area before the crash.

OSP confirmed the cow was hit by a vehicle.

Initial emergency traffic indicates that the semi-trailer hit the cow, causing its brakes to lock up, then was rear-ended by another car, but this has not been confirmed by OSP.

The condition of the person injured was not available.

I-70 Westbound was closed at Arlington Road as crews work to clear the roadway, it was reopened hours later around 5 a.m.

We will update this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group