ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, OH

1 injured after crash involving semi-trailer, car, cow on I-70 WB in Lewisburg

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T4vYK_0gdj5giZ00

LEWISBURG — At least one person is injured after a crash on Interstate 70 Westbound in Lewisburg late Tuesday night.

Crews were called to reports of a crash involving a car and a semi-trailer pulling a car around 11:45 p.m., according to initial reports.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, crews received a call about a cow in the roadway on I-70 West in the area before the crash.

OSP confirmed the cow was hit by a vehicle.

Initial emergency traffic indicates that the semi-trailer hit the cow, causing its brakes to lock up, then was rear-ended by another car, but this has not been confirmed by OSP.

The condition of the person injured was not available.

I-70 Westbound was closed at Arlington Road as crews work to clear the roadway, it was reopened hours later around 5 a.m.

We will update this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Crash involving UPS truck injures 2 in Miami County

PIQUA — Deputies are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital in Miami County Friday morning. The crash was reported in the 6200 block of Piqua-Troy Road around 10:50 a.m., according to Miami County dispatch records. Crews on scene said a preliminary investigation showed that the...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Xenia couple killed in Greene Co. crash

GREENE COUNTY — A Xenia couple died in an accident Friday morning in Silvercreek Township, Greene County. The Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred on US 35 East, near State Route 72, at approximately 5:40 a.m. Initial reports indicate the...
XENIA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewisburg, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Arlington, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WDTN

Pedestrian killed after being hit by van in Beavercreek ID’d

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A pedestrian who died after being hit by a van in Beavercreek on July 1 has been identified. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Kurtis Brown of Eaton. A 74-year-old Kettering man was driving a 2018 Kia Sedona down the right lane of U.S....
dayton247now.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A two-vehicle fatal crash is continuing to be investigated by the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The accident occurred on U.S. Route 35 east, near State Route 72 on Friday, July 15 around 5:40 a.m. According to early reports, Derrick Everett, 58, of...
XENIA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Xenia couple killed in U.S. 35 crash involving car, stopped semi

SILVERCREEK TWP., Greene County — A Xenia man and woman were killed in a crash involving a car and semitrailer on eastbound U.S. 35 near Jamestown in Greene County early Friday morning, according to state troopers. >>PHOTOS: 2 killed after car crashes into stopped semitrailer on EB U.S. 35...
miamivalleytoday.com

CareFlight responds following motorcycle crash

PIQUA — A Piqua man was transported to Miami Valley Hospital aboard CareFlight following a Thursday afternoon crash involving a motorcycle and a semi. Piqua police have identified the 18-year-old male driver as Neil Bayman, a resident of Piqua. The crash occurred around 4 p.m. when a semi that...
PIQUA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cow#Semi Trailer#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#I 70 Wb#Osp#Cox Media Group
1017thepoint.com

DEPUTY'S CRUISER BURNS, I-70 SHUT DOWN

(Wayne County, IN)---70 was shut down in both the east and westbound lanes in western Wayne County Thursday afternoon. It began when a person suffered a medical incident near the State Road 1 exit. A Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to help, but the cruiser caught fire and became fully engulfed in flame. According to the department, the interstate was shut down out of an abundance of caution due to the ammunition that was in the cruiser. The fire did not result in any injuries.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

MOTORCYCLIST SERIOUSLY INJURED IN LATE-NIGHT CRASH

(Richmond, IN)--One person was flown to a Level One trauma center following a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck on Richmond’s east side late Thursday night. It happened at around 11 o’clock near the intersection of National Road East and Old National Road. National Road East was then shut down for an investigation that included a drone from the Richmond Fire Department. There’s no word yet on the condition or identity of the motorcyclist. Drugs and alcohol are not thought to have been a factor.
RICHMOND, IN
WISH-TV

Officers close I-70 after police car catches fire

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — I-70 temporarily closed Wednesday afternoon after a police car caught fire. Indiana State Police responded to a report of a police car on fire on I-70 near the 137 mile marker. That’s right next to the exit for State Road 1 in Hagerstown.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
WHIO Dayton

Eaton man hit, killed on US 35 identified

BEAVERCREEK TWP. — A Eaton man is dead after being hit by a car in Beavercreek Twp. earlier this month. Kurtis Brown, 31, was identified as the man who died July 1 after being hit by a car on US 35, according to a crash report. The incident was...
EATON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WDTN

Vandalia accident leads to flipped car

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A car accident led to a a vehicle being flipped upside down in Vandalia on Thursday afternoon. The City of Vandalia Division of Fire responded to a report of an auto accident on W. Alkaline Springs Road. One occupant was transported to the hospital with...
VANDALIA, OH
WDTN

Coroner called after man pulled from water in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The coroner is on the scene after a person was pulled from the water in Springfield. According to authorities, an adult male went under in the rapids and did not resurface. Springfield fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the area of Snyder Park Road...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

CareFlight responds to crash in Miami County; 3 injured

MIAMI COUNTY — Three people were taken to the hospital, including one flown by CareFlight, after a crash in Miami County Tuesday evening. The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed crews were called to respond to the crash in the area of SR 41 and West Sugar Grove Road. The crash was reported around 6 p.m., according to initial reports.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Beavercreek man dies trying to rescue drowning child

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) –  The body of a Beavercreek man was found in Lake Michigan after he attempted to rescue a drowning child. According to our partners at WOOD-TV, 33-year-old Anthony Diehl was attempting to save a 7-year-old boy who was drowning at South Haven’s North Beach. Diehl then disappeared in the water. Authorities presumed […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton Traffic from the WHIO Traffic Center

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic . Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:. NOTE: Some locations report gas prices even when they are closed, under construction, or are otherwise not open for business. We recommend reaching out to a location to confirm they're open before making a trip.
DAYTON, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

3 transported from S.R. 117 crash – sheriff beat

Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon that sent two drivers and a passenger to area hospitals for treatment of injuries. Driver Hunter L. Hein, 20, of Marion, was transported by BMRT EMS to Mary Rutan Hospital for treatment of possible injuries.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
88K+
Followers
114K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy