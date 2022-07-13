Troubleshooters: Millions of student loans being serviced by new company

Millions of student loans are now being serviced by a new company. If you're impacted by this, by now you should have received notification of the change.

It actually went into effect at the end of last year but it flew under the radar since payments on student loans have been on a pandemic pause. But with payments set to resume, the Troubleshooters are now getting questions about it.

"I have received information stating that Aidvantage was now taking over Navient, which Navient was taken over by Sallie Mae," said Pamela Walters of Bear, Delaware. "So now I'm really confused."

So are a lot of other student loan borrowers. So here's what you need to know.

"Navient, over the last few years, has run into some regulatory issues," said financial analyst and advisor Chuck Minnich of Foundation Capital Management , LLC.

Our 6abc data team crunched the numbers and found out that in the tri-state area, 3,150,000 people owe a whopping $112 billion in student loan debt.

Navient, one of the nation's largest student loan servicers this year, agreed to cancel $1.7 billion of debt to resolve allegations of unfair, deceptive practices and predatory loans.

"So Navient decided to get out of the business and transfer their federal loans over to Aidvantage," he said.

The transfer started last fall and the website changed for borrowers at the end of 2021.

But many people haven't been aware and are now experiencing false hope.

"Many people are logging on to their Navient site and seeing a zero balance," Minnich said. "It turned out to be a cruel joke because the loan balance just transferred over to Aidvantage."

Here's what borrowers should do now before loan payments are set to resume in September: Go to the Aidvantage website and log in using your Navient credentials.

"With 5.6 million loans being transferred, there have been some issues so you want to make sure everything is accurate before payments begin whenever they do," said Minnich .

To emphasize, Navient transferred federal loans on behalf of the U.S. Department of Education. Navient still owns and services other loans and many borrowers, so it's possible some have to pay both Navient and Aidvantage.