Marvel Comics has developed characters that have changed the landscape of popular culture, creating costumed heroes that have helped legions of viewers feel represented and seen. Many of those characters have come from the Spider-Man-related corner of the Marvel mythos, and it looks like that franchise is about to make history with a new LGBTQ+ Spider-Man. Marvel recently unveiled the details of Edge of Spider-Verse #5, the September issue of the upcoming larger crossover event The End of Spider-Verse. Edge of Spider-Verse has already made headlines for introducing new variations of Spider-Man — and in Issue #5, that will include Web-Weaver, who is being billed as the first gay Spider-Man.

